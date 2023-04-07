Sports
It’s time for the hulking Georgia football lineman to dominate
ATHENS Amarius Mims said what almost every dialed-in Georgia football fan thinks: Now is his time.
I feel like I have to do what I’m capable of, Mims said after training on Thursday. Now it’s time, it’s my time. I feel like they depend on me and I feel like I can do it.
A hulking six-foot-tall, 330-pound offensive tackle, Mims will be one of the key players if the Bulldogs’ offensive line is to be as dominant and physical as many expect.
RELATED: Amarius Mims shares how he’s growing into a bigger role after title game at SoFi Stadium
We’ve had a tight schedule this spring, said Mims, a former five-star candidate and likely future first-round NFL Draft pick, but everyone is on the right track, so things are going well.
Mims is yet another example of Georgia’s ability to develop top-notch talent.
The Bulldogs’ famed offensive line didn’t miss a beat as he entered the starting lineup in the college football playoffs against Ohio State and TCU after team captain Warren McClendon suffered a knee injury in the SEC title game against LSU.
Mims smiled when asked if there were butterflies before the game before facing the Buckeyes.
You’d be surprised, I wasn’t really nervous, Mims said with a confident smile. It was more like I knew what to do, and now I have to execute.
Mims shared how he has grown in so many ways outside of football in his first two years in the program, developing into a more mature young man and a promising team leader.
Last year I grew more mentally, said Mims, who took a break last spring to visit the state of Florida.
You can look at me and say I’m a pretty physical guy, but football is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical, and I had to grow more mentally than physically.
The results have been impressive since Mims reconnected with Coach Kirby Smart and his teammates after that short trip to Tallahassee.
I was young and made an immature move, Mims said after the title game at SoFi. But it will all work out, and I love these guys.
They didn’t have to welcome me back like they did, but my teammates welcomed me with open arms and said they understood.
Mims has also taken Stacy Searel’s dogged O-Line coaching and followed the guidance of team leaders.
Coach Searels meant a lot,[with]me and him sitting together and having one-on-one conversations, Mims said, sharing how he’s had to learn to let go of mistakes and get rid of them quickly.
I can talk to him about anything, on the field or off the field.
Mim’s trust and respect for his teammates is evident, as he credits them for helping him improve as a player.
The relationship I have with Broderick (Jones), and of course Jamari (Salyer) and Warren, seeing them and having them teach me the things I’ve learned has allowed me to excel in many areas on and off the field. grow, Mims said.
Without Warren I wouldn’t be where I am today, he explained. So when he was outside, he wasn’t really outside, he was next to me, watching movie(s) on the field and telling me what I was doing wrong, and telling me how to get better, so that helped me a lot.
Mim’s desire for success has never been stronger with another championship season in sight and his lifelong dream perhaps just a year away.
My why is the people at home and my family, Mims said, explaining the motivation that drives him every day. I told my mother when I was 7 years old that I would get her house.
That’s why I get up every morning and do what I do.
RELATED: Kirby Smart shares Amarius Mims’ impressive progress
Smart has his players share their whys with each other during well-documented skull sessions that have helped the team grow closer and understand each other.
Mims said understanding the why is a critical factor for success in the Georgia football program.
If you have no reason why you can’t play at the University of Georgia, I’m just being honest with you, Mims said. It’s a hard university to play at and Coach Smart maintains high standards. So I feel like if you don’t have a why you will break very easily.
Not only does Mims have a why, he also knows where in his heart and on Thursday he publicly shared his when.
