Al Pearson, who hosted UND hockey bus tours for 50 years, dies at 85 – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS Al Pearson, who spent 50 years organizing road trips for UND hockey fans, passed away this week in Grand Forks.
He turned 85.
Pearson had been battling Parkinson’s disease for 17 years.
“He’s iconic,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “He left a legacy here. He came before many of us even got here as players. Over the years he has brought passion and excitement into our fanbase. That’s something you don’t see every day. Even if you go through health issues goes, he was still strong in his faith, conviction and passion. We are grateful to have such a man part of our program. We will remember him forever.”
Ralph Engelstad Arena plans to put Pearson’s iconic cowboy hat in a permanent display case in the concourse.
It will probably be outside section 106, where Pearson sat for home games.
“He laid the groundwork for the phrase ‘always a home game’,” said Jody Hodgson, general manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena. “I think he deserves credit for what I think is college hockey’s best-traveling fan base. I think he’s been central to everything to come, including the destination games. The things he’s done over the last 50 years really contributed to that His legacy, in my mind, will be the support he showed for the program and the long-term impact he created by following our team here and across the country.
Pearson was instrumental in helping develop UND’s large traveling fanbase through his bus tours.
The first was in 1973 at the University of Minnesota.
For the next 50 years, he continued to put together trips for UND hockey fans, booking buses, hotel rooms, tickets, and other transportation.
For the past 10 years, as Al’s health declined, his daughter Joanna took over the planning.
Over the years, Pearson buses made trips to places like Houghton, Mich., Duluth, St. Cloud, Mankato, Bemidji, Omaha, Madison, Wis., Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, and Columbus, Ohio.
The bus drivers had to follow five rules: 1. Represent UND in a positive light; 2. Be respectful and kind; 3. Get to know the people near you; 4. Clean up when you leave the bus; 5. What happens on the bus stays on the bus.
Many riders became regulars.
“He took me on many journeys over 20 years,” said Jon Rebsch. “He will be sorely missed. He was very loyal to the university and UND’s hockey program.”
When UND won the NCAA National Championship in 2016, Berry brought the trophy to Pearson’s home when he returned to Grand Forks.
In January, UND held ‘Al Pearson Night’ during a home game against Minnesota Duluth. Pearson was recognized before the game and UND won 4-2.
“I got to know him a little bit,” UND deputy captain Gavin Hain said after the game. “I’ve been to his house. I’ve played cribbage with him a few times. Honestly, I was a little emotional. I had some tears in my eyes. I’m kind of getting them now. He’s a great guy. He’s got a lot done for this program.”
During that game, fans took pictures with Pearson, even fans from other teams like rival Minnesota.
“He had relationships with so many people, including fans from other teams,” said Hodgson. “His personality was such that he could prod and tease and do all those things, but it never went too far. People were attracted to him and gravitated to him because of his personality. He had relationships with people all over the country.”
Born in Thunder Bay, Ont., Pearson moved to Grand Forks in 1961. He attended UND and graduated in 1965.
Pearson started the
Al Pearson and Tom Ronan White Hat Scholarship
Endowment, which supports UND hockey summer programs.
“Already built and added to the tradition,” said Coltyn Sanderson, who played on UND’s national title team in 2016 and now works for the UND Foundation. “He is a big part of what makes UND hockey special. His legacy will live on.”
Pearson’s last bus ride was to Omaha in March 2022. UND won the Penrose Cup that weekend on an overtime goal by Tyler Kleven.
Despite his health problems, Pearson still regularly attended UND home games this season.
“I’m not sure there was a bigger supporter of UND hockey than Al and we couldn’t be more grateful for all he did to support the program and UND,” said athletic director Bill Chaves. “Our condolences go out to the Pearson family.”
