Organ Mountain Football hires former Bishop Gorman coach Kenneth Sanchez





LAS CRUCES – The Organ Mountain football team has not made the playoffs since 2016. The school announced Wednesday the appointment of a former MaxPreps National Coach of the Year. Former Bishop Gorman coach Kenneth Sanchez replaces Steve Castille, who stepped down as head coach after four seasons. “I’m excited and I think the kids are looking forward to it,” said OMHS athletic director Dennis Padilla. “Hopefully a big name like this will make the kids and parents excited. “Our other sports have excelled. I think the missing piece is getting the football team there. It really starts the school season on a positive note.” Padilla said Sanchez’s first day is April 11 and he will have a full-time teaching job at the school next year. Padilla said Sanchez is a certified physical education teacher. Sanchez is the brother of former Bishop Gorman and UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez, who began his coaching career at Organ Mountain in 1998 after his playing career with New Mexico State, where he is currently in his second year as the Aggies wide receivers coach. Kenneth Sanchez spent 11 years with Bishop Gorman and joined his brother in 2009 as defensive coordinator. Sanchez replaced his brother as head coach at Bishop Gorman in 2015 and went 65-8 with four straight state titles from 2015-2018. In 2016, he was named MaxPreps National Coach of the Year. Kenneth Sanchez started 30-0 as head coach at Bishop Gorman, where he also served as dean of students. His teams were 13-2, 11-3 and 11-2 in his last three seasons. While Sanchez has been hugely successful on the field, his two previous head coaching jobs ended somewhat abruptly. In 2017, Sanchez was acquitted of a domestic violence charge. Sanchez was suspended from the school following the denunciation of an ex-girlfriend, who later testified in court that she fabricated the story. Sanchez returned to the sidelines and his role as student counselor, but resigned in 2020 after 11 years at the school. Sanchez was accepted into Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Florida in 2020, but was fired after two games after a reported altercation involving Sanchez, a parent, and the school’s athletic director. Sanchez was hired in 2021 at Sarasota High in Florida as Director of Football Operations. “We reviewed all the candidates and when Human Resources released him, we went ahead with our candidates,” Padilla said. “We felt like we would give (Sanchez) the opportunity to interview. We had five excellent candidates and (Sanchez) has a great track record, not only as a head coach, but also as an assistant with his brother.” Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

