Men’s tennis is organizing a few matches this weekend

Eastern Illinois men’s tennis will flip the script in Horizon League play as the Panthers enter the second half of Horizon League play against Tennessee State and Belmont, the two teams that finished the first half of league play last weekend in Nashville.

EIU comes in at 5-10 on the season, 1-4 in the Horizon League after losing both games in Music City last weekend. EIU lost 6-1 at Belmont and 7-0 at TSU.

EIU will receive Tennessee State on Friday morning at 11 a.m., followed by Belmont coming to town on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Both games are currently being played at Rex Darling Courts on EIU’s campus.

In the contest at Belmont, Thomas Wallace secured the lone point with a two-set win over No. 5 singles. He would lose in three sets at Tennessee State on Sunday. Wallace is now 3-2 in Horizon League singles and 8-7 overall.

Alex Dinkov fought in his match on Sunday, losing to No. 4 singles in three sets. Dinkov is 2-3 in Horizon League singles. Dinkov is 5-7 overall in singles.

Pau Riera is second on the team in singles wins with six.

Belmont leads the all-time series between the two schools 11-0. EIU and TSU have met 24 times before, with the Panthers holding a 20-4 all-time lead in the series.

Belmont goes into the weekend 14-5 overall, 5-0 in the Horizon League. Tennessee State is 7-12 overall, 3-2 in the Horizon League.

This season, the remaining Ohio Valley Conference men’s tennis members will play as affiliate members of the Horizon League, where membership was divided into a North and South division based on conference affiliation. The OVC schools play in the South Division while the Horizon League schools play in the North Division. The top three players in each division will then advance to the Horizon League Tournament on April 28-30 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to play for the NCAA’s automatic bid.

Belmont (an OVC affiliate member in men’s tennis) was selected first in the South Division, followed by Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State. Eastern Illinois was fourth, followed by Southern Indiana and Lindenwood.

Cleveland State was selected first in the North Division, followed by Youngtown State. IUPUI and Northern Kentucky finished tied for third in the preseason poll, while Chicago State was selected fifth.

Schools began playing a home-and-home series this past weekend with each team in their division for conference play.