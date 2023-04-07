Sports
Michigan vs. Quinnipiac Frozen Four Hockey: Free Live Stream, TV Channel (4/6/2023)
Top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli leads No. 3 Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals Thursday night vs. No. 2 Quinnipia. The showdown from Tampa is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.
WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers.
Mackie Samoskevich’s overtime goal sent Michigan to the Frozen Four with a 2-1 victory vs. Penn State. Yaniv Perets made 34 saves to lift the Bobcats 4-1 past Ohio State in a regional final.
WHO: No. 3 Michigan (26-11-3) vs. No. 2 Quinnipiac (32-4-3).
When: Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Time: 8:30 p.m. East.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.
TV: ESPN2.
Cable channel finder: AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimal/Altice, send, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.
Live streams: fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers.
GET TICKETS FOR ALL THE FROZEN FOUR GAMES
Here is something like what Ryan Zuke of MLive.com wrote across the freshman line powering Michigan’s top-ranked offense.
Michigan’s Brandon Naurato didn’t have the luxury of continuity with his lines during the first half of the season.
Whether through injury or illness, the freshman head coach was forced to mix and match his lineup frequently to find the chemistry right away.
But the Wolverines (26-11-3) started to get healthier in January, and when the team traveled late in the month to face a Minnesota squad that was in first place, Naurato discovered an electric combination.
Freshmen Adam Fantilli, Gavin Brindely and Rutger McGroarty have been arguably the most dominant line in the country since they combined four eight points during the series split against the Gophers January 20-21. They are expected to be used frequently in Michigan’s national semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
The Wolverines, the nation’s top-scoring team, are 13-3-2 in their past 18 games and have scored at least three goals in 15 of them. The freshman line has led the charge.
They’re all ultra-competitive, Naurato said at Wednesday’s Frozen Four press conference. Anyone can play, anyone can score. I think their game has really changed. And Gavs are going to laugh at me, but they make their plays. They do a lot of really good things, but when they started moving more towards the net, it wasn’t that they were perimeter, just finished at the net as a unit. And all three, not just one man at times, started putting up big numbers and scoring a lot of big goals. They have been excellent together.
All three entered the season as elite NHL prospects. McGroarty was the Winnipeg Jets’ No. 14 last June, while Fantilli is widely projected to be the No. 2 overall roster in the 2023 draft. Brindley is also expected to hear his name called in the early rounds on this year’s draft day .
When Naurato put the trio together, he immediately saw that their skills complemented each other. With Brindley’s speed, Fantilli’s tenacity, quick-release shot and playability, and McGroarty’s strength and nose for the net, the talent and cohesion of the three teens have created matchup nightmares for opposing coaches.
They’re not just going to be NHL players, they’re going to be high-end NHL players, said Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold, who coached Brindley and McGroarty for Team USA at the 2023 World Junior Championships and competed against Fantilli, who skated for Team Canada. They play at pace. They can all skate and they like the game so much. They often make something out of nothing.
