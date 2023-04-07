Sports
Golf hosts Wildcat Spring Invitational at LuLu Country Club
GLENSIDE, Pa. Following the program’s first win since 2019, Villanova golf will look to carry that momentum over to the team’s spring event as the ‘Cats host the Wildcat Spring Invitational at LuLu Country Club April 10-11.
THE EVENT
The Wildcats serve as hosts and one of 16 teams in the field, along with Binghamton, Bucknell, Colgate, Hofstra, Holy Cross, Iona, Lafayette, La Salle, Lehigh, North Carolina Central, Rider, St. John’s, Rhode Island, Wagner and William & Mary. Drexel individual contestants also compete in the competition, but the Dragons do not compete in the team event.
Fellow BIG EAST member Marquette won last year’s Wildcat Spring Invitational with a six-over over the two rounds, as Long Island, Rider, St. John’s and Bucknell rounded out the top five.
Villanova’s A-team placed eighth out of 15 in last year’s iteration, shooting a 33-over 593 in the event, while VU’s second lineup of five shot a 629 at Radnor Valley CC last season.
The opening day of the event starts at 8:30am from the first and tenth tees, with Villanova competitors starting between 9:20am and 10:30am from hole one. Day two has a listed start time of 8:00 AM at LuLu Country Club.
Live stats are available at Golf statand live streams are available on College Golf Network, with the first round at this link while the second round will be here.
Full field (Golf Week Team Ranking 2023): St. John’s (163), Rhode Island (175), William & Mary (192), Lehigh (213), Villanova (238), Rider (244), Bucknell (245), Lafayette (256), Colgate (260) , Iona (271), Holy Cross (273), La Salle (278), Wagner (279), Binghamton (288), Hofstra (294), North Carolina Central (299)
THE COURSE
This year’s Wildcat Spring Invitational will be held at LuLu Country Club in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
The 6,484-yard par-71 course was originally designed in 1912 by Donald Ross, to whom nearly 400 course designs have been credited, including No. 2 Pinehurst, AroniminkGolf Club, and East Lake GC.
Hosting the Philadelphia Junior Boys’ Championship in June this summer, LuLu holds the distinction of being the oldest Donald Ross-designed course in Pennsylvania, preserving the design from over 100 years ago.
THE LINE
Nos. 1-5: Peter Weaver, Ryan shows, Jason Lohwater, Luke Alexander, Joshua Lavelly
Individual: Vimal Alokam, Kyle glove, Matt Minerva
Weaver put in a strong spring, finishing 24th, 11th and seventh across the three events. Villanova’s team captain has a batting average of 72.12 this season while being the only ‘Cat’ to appear in all nine tournaments. The Missouri native finished tied for eighth at last year’s Wildcat, shooting a 145 at Radnor Valley.
Pamer looks set to continue his fourth place performance at the Golden Horseshoe, trying to add to his team’s best three top five finishes. The freshman has a VU-best batting average of 71.82 over 22 rounds, with a low round of 66 this year.
Lohwater matched his best performance of the year with a 10th-place finish at the Golden Horseshoe, using a three-under 68 on the final day of that competition to help Villanova win. The grad student entered the Wildcat last year as a member of Bucknell’s lineup, finishing in 20th place with a seven-over.
Alexander will make his second appearance this spring and fifth of the 2022-23 season, with a total stroke count of 908 so far. The senior has a top finish of T-15th, who came in the Wildcat Fall Invitational, and shot last year an 18-over 158 as a member of Villanova’s lineup.
Lavely hit a 14-over to finish T-45th at the Golden Horseshoe, bringing his season batting total to 1,716 in eight tournaments.
In terms of individual competitors, Alokam topped VU’s B lineup in last year’s Wildcat with a 154 and has a batting average of 76.76. Kinnane has participated in six tournaments in his year at VU, with the team’s fall event as the best result. Minerva ran laps of 78 and 82 at Radnor Valley a year ago and will make his first spring appearance of the season.
NEXT ONE
The Wildcats have one more event to go before closing out the season at the BIG EAST Championships, competing April 21-23 at Ohio State’s Robert Kepler Intercollegiate.
|
Sources
2/ https://villanova.com/news/2023/4/7/mens-golf-golf-set-to-host-wildcat-spring-invitational-at-lulu-country-club.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Group creates Adult Hockey League in St. Joseph | Sport
- 10 Best Colognes for Men to Smell Like a Dream in 2023
- Google mistakenly paid $1,000 to some Pixel users
- Pakistani Imran Khan to Brazilian Lula Da Silva; Here Are Wealthy and Influential World Leaders Who Were Indicted or Jailed Before Donald Trump
- PM Modi in Chennai Updates Inaugurates New Vande Bharat Airport Terminal Train Coimbatore Full Details
- Erdogan to Irans Raisi: The Islamic world must unite against Israeli attacks
- Downstream Natural Resources, Aleg PKS: Efforts Underway to Overturn Copper Concentrate Export Ban
- Reports suggest that major online UK bike retailers are closing.
- US military apologizes after special forces detain wrong guest in fake hotel raid
- No. 59 Women’s Tennis falls to No. 58 Iowa in 4-3 nail biter
- City to pay $500,000 to fix bikini barista dress code suit
- Enterprise Technology Welcomes Kimberly-Clark to Drive Digital Transformation at ASU