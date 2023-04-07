Golf hosts Wildcat Spring Invitational at LuLu Country Club

GLENSIDE, Pa. Following the program’s first win since 2019, Villanova golf will look to carry that momentum over to the team’s spring event as the ‘Cats host the Wildcat Spring Invitational at LuLu Country Club April 10-11.

THE EVENT

The Wildcats serve as hosts and one of 16 teams in the field, along with Binghamton, Bucknell, Colgate, Hofstra, Holy Cross, Iona, Lafayette, La Salle, Lehigh, North Carolina Central, Rider, St. John’s, Rhode Island, Wagner and William & Mary. Drexel individual contestants also compete in the competition, but the Dragons do not compete in the team event.

Fellow BIG EAST member Marquette won last year’s Wildcat Spring Invitational with a six-over over the two rounds, as Long Island, Rider, St. John’s and Bucknell rounded out the top five.

Villanova’s A-team placed eighth out of 15 in last year’s iteration, shooting a 33-over 593 in the event, while VU’s second lineup of five shot a 629 at Radnor Valley CC last season.

The opening day of the event starts at 8:30am from the first and tenth tees, with Villanova competitors starting between 9:20am and 10:30am from hole one. Day two has a listed start time of 8:00 AM at LuLu Country Club.

Live stats are available at Golf statand live streams are available on College Golf Network, with the first round at this link while the second round will be here.

Full field (Golf Week Team Ranking 2023) : St. John’s (163), Rhode Island (175), William & Mary (192), Lehigh (213), Villanova (238), Rider (244), Bucknell (245), Lafayette (256), Colgate (260) , Iona (271), Holy Cross (273), La Salle (278), Wagner (279), Binghamton (288), Hofstra (294), North Carolina Central (299)

THE COURSE

This year’s Wildcat Spring Invitational will be held at LuLu Country Club in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

The 6,484-yard par-71 course was originally designed in 1912 by Donald Ross, to whom nearly 400 course designs have been credited, including No. 2 Pinehurst, AroniminkGolf Club, and East Lake GC.

Hosting the Philadelphia Junior Boys’ Championship in June this summer, LuLu holds the distinction of being the oldest Donald Ross-designed course in Pennsylvania, preserving the design from over 100 years ago.

THE LINE

Nos. 1-5 : Peter Weaver , Ryan shows , Jason Lohwater , Luke Alexander , Joshua Lavelly

Individual : Vimal Alokam , Kyle glove , Matt Minerva

Weaver put in a strong spring, finishing 24th, 11th and seventh across the three events. Villanova’s team captain has a batting average of 72.12 this season while being the only ‘Cat’ to appear in all nine tournaments. The Missouri native finished tied for eighth at last year’s Wildcat, shooting a 145 at Radnor Valley.

Pamer looks set to continue his fourth place performance at the Golden Horseshoe, trying to add to his team’s best three top five finishes. The freshman has a VU-best batting average of 71.82 over 22 rounds, with a low round of 66 this year.

Lohwater matched his best performance of the year with a 10th-place finish at the Golden Horseshoe, using a three-under 68 on the final day of that competition to help Villanova win. The grad student entered the Wildcat last year as a member of Bucknell’s lineup, finishing in 20th place with a seven-over.

Alexander will make his second appearance this spring and fifth of the 2022-23 season, with a total stroke count of 908 so far. The senior has a top finish of T-15th, who came in the Wildcat Fall Invitational, and shot last year an 18-over 158 as a member of Villanova’s lineup.

Lavely hit a 14-over to finish T-45th at the Golden Horseshoe, bringing his season batting total to 1,716 in eight tournaments.

In terms of individual competitors, Alokam topped VU’s B lineup in last year’s Wildcat with a 154 and has a batting average of 76.76. Kinnane has participated in six tournaments in his year at VU, with the team’s fall event as the best result. Minerva ran laps of 78 and 82 at Radnor Valley a year ago and will make his first spring appearance of the season.

NEXT ONE

The Wildcats have one more event to go before closing out the season at the BIG EAST Championships, competing April 21-23 at Ohio State’s Robert Kepler Intercollegiate.