Four Muskegon-area soccer teams are changing divisions for the 2023 season





Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter Muskegon’s Da’Carion Taylor (14) holds the ball on the line of scrimmage before a game during the MHSAA Division 3 Football Final between Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Detroit Martin Luther King won by a final score of 56-27.Zachary Clingenpeel | ZClingenpeel@mlive.com MUSKEGON The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced its updated divisional assignments for the upcoming 11-player football season and five programs in the Muskegon area will migrate to a new series during the playoffs. The Muskegon Big Reds, who finished second in Division 3 last fall, move up to Division 2, while Whitehall, one of the top-ranked teams in Division 4 last season, drops down to Division 5. Muskegon Catholic Central bounces from Division 6 to Division 8 and Hart goes from Division 5 to Division 6. The division assignments are re-evaluated each spring based on the number of school enrollments. Below is the breakdown of enrollments by class (AD). — Class A, first class: 807 and above (187 schools) Class B: 380 806 (187 schools) Class C: 177 379 (187 schools) Class D: 176 and below (189 schools) — There are also five schools in the Muskegon area that are changing class according to the new enrollment distribution Spring Lake (Class A to Class B)

Kent City (Class C to Class B)

Mason County Central (Class C to Class B)

Mason County Central (Class C to Class B)

Muskegon Heights Academy (Class C to Class D)

