Baseball Driving Season-Long Wins in Ivy Weekend with Princeton





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania baseball team continues the 2023 season with a three-game Ivy League series against Princeton beginning Saturday at Tommy Lasorda Field at Meiklejohn Stadium. The Quakers secured an 18-6 victory over Saint Joseph’s on April 5. With more than a quarter of the Ivy League game completed, The Quakers are one of five teams (Columbia, Princeton, Yale, Harvard) to top the Ivy League. with a 4-2 conference sign. Penn (14-10, 4-2 ivy) v Princeton (10-14, 4-2 ivy)

Saturday April 8 | 11:30am|WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS Penn (14-10) v Princeton (10-14)

Saturday April 8 | 3:00 pm|WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS Penn (14-10) v Princeton (10-14)

Sunday April 9 | 12:00 pm|WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS The series: Princeton Saturday marks the 273rd meeting between the schools, with Princeton holding a record of 111-160-2 over Penn despite Penn’s 7-3 in the last 10 games. Preview of Penn The Quakers go into the weekend averaging over 13 runs and over 14 hits per game on their season-high four-game winning streak. Overall, they are 12-5 in their last 17 games after a 2-5 start to the season. Penn is currently first or second in the conference in batting average (.294), runs (178), fielding percentage (.971), ERA (4.11), and opponent batting average (.232). Ash Wilson was hit by a pitch four times in Tuesday’s 18-6 win, a tie at 2023 NCAA single-game high, and the most for a Quaker in a single game since Brandon Englehardt was hit by three against Princeton on April 19, 2014. Tiger watching The Tigers are only 10-14 this season, even though they are 3-1 at home. They picked up a close, high-scoring loss to Seton Hall on April 5, 12-10. The team hits .276 with three players hitting over .300, led by Junior Scott Bandura who leads the team in batting average (.385), runs (21) and hits (37). Bandura (.385) and the team’s second best hitter Eric Marasheski (.330) each started all 24 games. The pitching staff enters Saturday with an 8.27 ERA. The expected starting rotation for the weekend of Tom Chmielewski, Jackson Emus and Matt Scannell have pitched to a 4-6 record with a 7.09 ERA, a 1.78 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 72.1 innings. #QuakeShow

