The Arizona Legacy Pride Hockey Association sets the standard for inclusive hockey

Arizona Legacy Pride Hockey Association is the state’s first LGBTQ+ hockey league, where members learn to skate and play hockey in an inclusive environment. (Photo courtesy of Nate Engle)

PHOENIX Many hockey communities thrive in the Arizona desert, including one for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Arizona Legacy Pride Hockey Association serves as a safe space for people to be themselves while participating in a sport that historically has not always been inclusive.

Founded by Matthew Spang-Marshall in 2021 with help from the Arizona Coyotes, ALPHA is an adult development league in the Valley with clinics and a four-team regular season schedule. Spang-Marshall previously played in an LGBTQ+ hockey group in Madison, Wisconsin, and loved doing for others what was being done for him by breaking down invisible barriers for anyone who wants to play hockey.

Like many in the LGBTQ+ community, Spang-Marshall never felt comfortable participating in organized sports when he was younger. An organization like ALPHA enables everyone to enjoy the sport they love while being themselves.

With an assist from the Coyotes, ALPHA grew from two teams to four in just one season. The Coyotes host a hockey development program, Pride Growlers, which Spang-Marshall says acts as a feeder program to ALPHA. People interested in learning how to play hockey can start with Pride Growlers and then move on to ALPHA if they enjoy it.

There are many barriers that prevent people from participating in hockey. ALPHA and Pride Growlers are working to break some of them down. The cost of equipment is often a major barrier when it comes to hockey participation, but ALPHA and Pride Growlers both offer a little bit of financial support to help people get involved.

ALPHA is inclusive for everyone, regardless of sexuality, gender identity or hockey experience. Spang-Marshall said he has seen many direct allies join the organization and grow exponentially in their alliance simply by being part of the organization.

The impact on the community was astonishing, Spang-Marshall said. I see people make friends, I see people change their minds.

John Valentine grew up watching hockey and playing other sports, but the cost of equipment prevented him from playing hockey. Valentine was approached by Spang-Marshall who explained that Pride Growlers and ALPHA could teach him how to skate and help with equipment costs.

Valentine’s Day with ALPHA allowed him to play the game he loves, and gained a new and diverse group of friends.

In the queer community, it’s hard to go places that aren’t just queer-centric, Valentine said. This was a unique environment with both LGBTQ+ members and straight allies, so I made a very diverse group of friends.

Valentine also said that the age range in ALPHA has resulted in some of the older members becoming mentors to the younger members. He has had younger members come to him about how to deal with LGBTQ+ issues, as well as general life issues.

Young members like Nate Engle, 23, have experienced this mentorship first hand. Engle first became involved with ALPHA as a competition photographer, but was encouraged by other members to participate in the Pride Growlers program. This season he was allowed to play at ALPHA.

Engle said ALPHA is a place where he feels comfortable being himself, something he’s struggled to find.

It’s the most non-judgmental space I think I’ve ever seen, Engle said.

Arizona’s LGBTQ+ hockey community is on a roll with the Coyotes and ALPHA, but not everyone involved in the NHL is on the same page. This season, several NHL players and teams opted not to wear Pride jerseys, sometimes changing their minds at the last minute after initially saying they would be participating in Pride Night. Some players who opted out cited religious beliefs, while others, particularly players from Russia, noted that their home countries have laws restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens, and players’ participation in Pride activities could have negative consequences.

However, Valentine said Pride Nights are very important to the existing LGBTQ+ hockey community, as well as providing a branch to bring new fans to the sport.

We just don’t exist without it, Valentine said.

Valentine said Coyotes Pride Nights have played an important role in making hockey more inclusive. ALPHA had a large group attending the most recent Pride Night at Mullett Arena and Valentine said the support of players like Lawson Crouse, who had rainbow tape on his stick, makes a difference to the community.

That’s cool to see, this guy is behind us, Valentine said.

For people like ALPHA Vice President Mel Jones, Pride Nights represent representation for the LGBTQ+ community. When NHL teams pull out at the last minute or make no effort to host Pride Nights, it sends a clear signal of exclusion.

People don’t realize how much harm and how much good they can do, Jones said. To them it’s just a jersey, but to everyone else it’s a representation of Hey, I support you, I support who you are.

In addition to potentially hurting an entire community, Spang-Marshall believes the lack of marketing to the LGBTQ+ community is negatively impacting business for hockey teams. While the practice of marketing to specific communities purely for financial gain has been denounced by some, Spang-Marshall believes there are many in the LGBTQ+ community, including himself, who appreciate hockey teams giving them a wink.

“I’m glad they’re marketing me,” Spang-Marshall said. Yes, I accept the rainbows, please change your logo. That’s great, I love it.

Representation for the LGBTQ+ community at the highest level of hockey, among others, is integral to the game’s overall growth. Coyotes’ commitment to inclusive hockey has played a vital role in ALPHA’s continued success. Valentine said the Coyotes’ financial contributions are a big part of why ALPHA is able to exist.

ALPHA can serve not only as a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, but also as a physical outlet for adults. For Valentine, ALPHA allowed him to get back into shape in less than a year, all while creating a diverse group of friends in a space where he can be completely himself.

It’s been life-changing for me, Valentine said.

The impact of ALPHA can also be seen in other adult leagues in Arizona. Playing in leagues that aren’t as purposefully inclusive as ALPHA, Valentine has seen some players struggle with discrimination against other players. However, Valentine said that a referee for ALPHA, who also referees other leagues, stands up for the ALPHA players and instills a culture of respect.

It was really cool to see someone who is a referee, who isn’t part of the LGBTQ+ community, just come to that league and referee, Valentine said. But he sort of developed a protective relationship with us and does a great job of making sure we have a safe place to play even when we’re not playing with ALPHA.

ALPHA, along with the Coyotes, is setting an industry standard for what inclusive hockey should look like. Spang-Marshall never expected to take charge of something like this, but is proud of the growth the organization has seen and hopes to see more organizations like ALPHA in the hockey community.

I just wanted to offer hockey in a safe space because I know how it felt for me, and I hoped I could help others, Spang-Marshall said. It has become one of the most rewarding things I have ever done in my life.