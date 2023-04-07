Michigan Hockey Thwarted by Quinnipiac in National Semifinal

TAMPA, Fla. For the second consecutive year, Michigan’s hockey team just failed to reach the national championship game.

The Wolverines, a No. 1 seed, allowed three straight goals in the third period and fell 5-2 to Quinnipiac, another No. 1 seed, on Thursday in a Frozen Four Semifinal at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida . Michigan is now 1-7 in national semifinals since their last NCAA title in 1998. Last year it lost to eventual champion Denver 3-2 in overtime.

Only eight players for the Wolverines (26-12-3) skated in last year’s Frozen Four, but led by a 12-man freshman squad, they entered Thursday with the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense. But they were hampered by the nation’s top-scoring defense as the Bobcats led 3-2 early in the third period.

Sam Lipkin fired a shot at Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo from behind the goal line at 1:24 and defenseman Zach Metsa added an insurance goal with 7 minutes remaining.

Senior forward Eric Ciccolini had Michigan’s best chance to tie the game at three when it was on the power play, but his bid went off the crossbar.

The Wolverines’ fate was sealed when Christophe Tellier scored an empty netter with 1:45 left. With No. 1 Minnesota defeating Boston University, a No. 2 seed, 6-2 in the first semifinal Thursday, the way was clear for a possible rematch of the Wolverines-Golden Gophers Big Ten title game, which Michigan defeated 4-3 won. Instead, the Bobcats will take a shot at Minnesota in search of their first NCAA title.

Michigan’s top line of all freshmen Adam Fantilli, Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty had been quiet for the first 30 minutes before finally breaking through at 10:15 of the second to tie the game at two.

Sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes, the 2021 No. 4 overall pick of the New Jersey Devils, made a nifty move at the blue line and then fed freshman phenom Adam Fantilli for a one-time goal. The Hobey Baker Award finalists lead the country with 65 points.

Fantilli’s equalizing goal gave the Wolverines some life as they pushed for the go-ahead goal in the ensuing minutes, but they needed a breakaway save from Portillo off Quinnipiac leading scorer Collin Graf to tie the game.

The Wolverines nearly took the lead with a power play goal in the last 90 seconds of the second period. McGroarty had a gaping cage on a rebound opportunity, but Yaniv Perets kicked out his right pad at the last second to make the save.

In the first period, the Wolverines were on their heels for the most part and were lucky to lose only one.

Sam Lipkin jumped Jacob Quillan in a breakaway at 11:21, and Quillian beat Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo by five points for a 2–1 lead.

The Wolverines allowed double-digit odd-man rushes into the game and it took them again almost a minute later. The Bobcats had a 2-to-0 breakaway, but Portillo made a kick save to keep Michigan within one.

Quinnipiac struck first at 5:21, just after the power play ended. The series began when Portillo misplayed the puck behind his net, leading to possession for the Bobcats. Portillo blocked Jayden Lee’s shot over the net, but didn’t know where the puck was. From behind the goal line, Quillan fired a shot off Portillo’s back and in – a similar play to Lipkins’ goal in the third.

It only took Michigan 1:31 to respond. Freshman defenseman Seamus Casey, a Florida native, made a powerful move to the net, pulling the puck to his forehand and burying it for his eighth goal of the season.

The Wolverines started the season as a top-10 team, but some questioned whether they would have enough firepower to return to the Frozen Four after losing six of their top seven scorers and six top-40 NHL draft picks . They also named Brandon Naurato, an assistant on the 2021–22 team, as interim head coach two months before the season after Mel Pearson was fired following an investigation into the program’s culture and climate.

Nevertheless, they remained in the top 10 throughout the season, finishing No. 2 in both polls. They only have five seniors on the team, but are expected to lose some of their NHL prospects to the pros.