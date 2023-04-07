Sports
Senior Hockey Player Scores Unexpected Friendship – News
When Kate and Paul Cope 01 took their son, 5-year-old Grayson Cope, to the Ice hockey clubs in the state of Illinois Skate with the Birds night last December, they didn’t expect him to find a new friend on the ice.
As Grayson skated through the Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington, Kate and Paul noticed him trying to keep up with a member of the Redbird senior hockey team major in construction management Will Kelly. Grayson and Kelly skated side by side until the arena closed for the night.
I was just skating and I saw a little boy with a little helmet smiling, and it reminded me of myself, Kelly said.
Grayson and Kelly posed for a photo together at the end of the evening and went their separate ways. But everyone involved knew this wasn’t the end of the unlikely duo.
The rest of the time they skated on the ice, they were kind of attached, Paul said. That makes you feel good as a parent to see your child so happy and to see the smile on his face.
Paul and Kate took several photos and videos of Grayson and Kelly throughout the evening. A week later, Kate posted some photos on Facebook and the response was overwhelming.
The mail caught on, Kate said. It had a lot of shares and through the coach we got in touch with Wil.
To date, Kate’s Dec. 8 post has 50 likes, 16 shares, and nearly 30 positive comments.
I see this long post that made me cry when I read it because it was so cool, Kelly said. I just met this kid, and now it’s all over social media. It was really humbling and special to me.
Kelly began communicating with the Copes through Facebook Messenger. They planned to hook up after one of Kelly’s matches so that he and Grayson could officially meet, and so that the Copes could meet Kelly’s family.
Then it just took off and we haven’t stopped talking since, Kelly said.
After five long weeks of waiting, the Copes made it to a home game, where Grayson was present wearing a Redbird hockey sweatshirt with Kelly’s name and number on the back. Before the puck dropped, Kelly Grayson knuckled through the glass. At the end of the game, he handed Grayson his hockey stick used in the game.
I never got a cane, and that was super cool, Grayson said.
Growing up, Kelly often attended hockey games and always wanted a stick, but never got it. He wanted to give Grayson something special.
After the game, the families finally met.
I just hoped it would be everything Grayson hoped it would be, and it was that and more, Kate said. When Wil gave him the stick and gave him knuckles through the glass, as a mom, it just really melted my heart and made me cry. Seeing them meet that first time was just sweet.
Kelly said it was really special to have his biggest fan there to cheer him on.
Seeing his face on the ice after warmups made my day; my year; my career, Kelly said.
Paul said the two had a big old hug and Grayson was grinning from ear to ear.
There was all this excitement that built up, and eventually I was able to just sit down and talk to Grayson and have a chance to be friends, Kelly said.
After their meeting, the Cope family and Kelly keep in touch. Grayson and Kelly exchanged numerous photos and small gifts. Grayson gave Kelly a framed photo of them together for Christmas and a rock that Kelly says she keeps in his jacket pocket and takes to every game.
Whether you watch in person at the Grossinger Motors Arena or via an online live stream, Grayson never missed an Illinois State Ice Hockey Club game historically successful 2023 season.
Paul said Grayson and Kelly’s bond has brought an unexpected joy to their lives and rekindled his Redbird pride.
You never forget ISU, but it’s easy enough to just not think about it as much as when I went there, Paul said. To have something to take me back was nice to reconnect with ISU.
Even after Kelly graduates this spring, the Copes plan to continue supporting Redbird hockey.
It was just really nice to have someone to see and cheer for you. Like if you had a favorite player in the NHL or something. That’s how it feels for us with Wil, said Paul.
With graduation just around the corner, Kelly said, The last few months I’ve been here, I’d like to keep in touch (with the Copes) and do as many things together as possible. I think it will be a friendship that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to hopefully see Grayson on the ice one day.
When asked if he thinks he could become a Redbird hockey player one day, Grayson replied: Yes. Because I am become a Redbird hockey player.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.illinoisstate.edu/2023/04/senior-hockey-player-scores-unexpected-friendship/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping orders new military maneuvers against Taiwan
- Barabak: Donald Trump takes pity on Mar-a-Lago
- ‘Sex/Life’ canceled on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter
- Group creates Adult Hockey League in St. Joseph | Sport
- 10 Best Colognes for Men to Smell Like a Dream in 2023
- Google mistakenly paid $1,000 to some Pixel users
- Pakistani Imran Khan to Brazilian Lula Da Silva; Here Are Wealthy and Influential World Leaders Who Were Indicted or Jailed Before Donald Trump
- PM Modi in Chennai Updates Inaugurates New Vande Bharat Airport Terminal Train Coimbatore Full Details
- Erdogan to Irans Raisi: The Islamic world must unite against Israeli attacks
- Downstream Natural Resources, Aleg PKS: Efforts Underway to Overturn Copper Concentrate Export Ban
- Reports suggest that major online UK bike retailers are closing.
- US military apologizes after special forces detain wrong guest in fake hotel raid