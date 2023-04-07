When Kate and Paul Cope 01 took their son, 5-year-old Grayson Cope, to the Ice hockey clubs in the state of Illinois Skate with the Birds night last December, they didn’t expect him to find a new friend on the ice.

As Grayson skated through the Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington, Kate and Paul noticed him trying to keep up with a member of the Redbird senior hockey team major in construction management Will Kelly. Grayson and Kelly skated side by side until the arena closed for the night.

I was just skating and I saw a little boy with a little helmet smiling, and it reminded me of myself, Kelly said.

Grayson and Kelly posed for a photo together at the end of the evening and went their separate ways. But everyone involved knew this wasn’t the end of the unlikely duo.

Wil Kelly and Grayson Cope at “Skate with the Birds”

The rest of the time they skated on the ice, they were kind of attached, Paul said. That makes you feel good as a parent to see your child so happy and to see the smile on his face.

Paul and Kate took several photos and videos of Grayson and Kelly throughout the evening. A week later, Kate posted some photos on Facebook and the response was overwhelming.

The mail caught on, Kate said. It had a lot of shares and through the coach we got in touch with Wil.

To date, Kate’s Dec. 8 post has 50 likes, 16 shares, and nearly 30 positive comments.

I see this long post that made me cry when I read it because it was so cool, Kelly said. I just met this kid, and now it’s all over social media. It was really humbling and special to me.

Kelly began communicating with the Copes through Facebook Messenger. They planned to hook up after one of Kelly’s matches so that he and Grayson could officially meet, and so that the Copes could meet Kelly’s family.

Then it just took off and we haven’t stopped talking since, Kelly said.

After five long weeks of waiting, the Copes made it to a home game, where Grayson was present wearing a Redbird hockey sweatshirt with Kelly’s name and number on the back. Before the puck dropped, Kelly Grayson knuckled through the glass. At the end of the game, he handed Grayson his hockey stick used in the game.

I never got a cane, and that was super cool, Grayson said.

Growing up, Kelly often attended hockey games and always wanted a stick, but never got it. He wanted to give Grayson something special.

After the game, the families finally met.

I just hoped it would be everything Grayson hoped it would be, and it was that and more, Kate said. When Wil gave him the stick and gave him knuckles through the glass, as a mom, it just really melted my heart and made me cry. Seeing them meet that first time was just sweet.

Kelly said it was really special to have his biggest fan there to cheer him on.

Seeing his face on the ice after warmups made my day; my year; my career, Kelly said.

Paul said the two had a big old hug and Grayson was grinning from ear to ear.

Will Kelly and Grayson Cope

Sweatshirt by Grayson Cope

A “big old hug”

The Cope and Kelly families

There was all this excitement that built up, and eventually I was able to just sit down and talk to Grayson and have a chance to be friends, Kelly said.

After their meeting, the Cope family and Kelly keep in touch. Grayson and Kelly exchanged numerous photos and small gifts. Grayson gave Kelly a framed photo of them together for Christmas and a rock that Kelly says she keeps in his jacket pocket and takes to every game.

Whether you watch in person at the Grossinger Motors Arena or via an online live stream, Grayson never missed an Illinois State Ice Hockey Club game historically successful 2023 season.

Paul said Grayson and Kelly’s bond has brought an unexpected joy to their lives and rekindled his Redbird pride.

The unlikely duo, Wil Kelly and 5-year-old Grayson Cope

You never forget ISU, but it’s easy enough to just not think about it as much as when I went there, Paul said. To have something to take me back was nice to reconnect with ISU.

Even after Kelly graduates this spring, the Copes plan to continue supporting Redbird hockey.

It was just really nice to have someone to see and cheer for you. Like if you had a favorite player in the NHL or something. That’s how it feels for us with Wil, said Paul.

With graduation just around the corner, Kelly said, The last few months I’ve been here, I’d like to keep in touch (with the Copes) and do as many things together as possible. I think it will be a friendship that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to hopefully see Grayson on the ice one day.

When asked if he thinks he could become a Redbird hockey player one day, Grayson replied: Yes. Because I am become a Redbird hockey player.