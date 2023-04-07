Women’s rowing hosts the Woodbury Cup on Saturday





LEONIA, New Jersey Columbia women’s rowing hosts Navy and Northeastern in the Woodbury Cup at Overpeck Park on Saturday in its home opener. The women’s rowing team did not compete in the Doc Hosea Invitational last week due to weather conditions. At last year’s Woodbury Cup, Columbia’s Third Varsity eight was victorious in a three-boat race against Navy and Northeastern. The Lions settled for second place in each of the other four races, including the Woodbury Cup First Varsity 8 race, which Northeastern captured. Both Navy and Northeastern received votes in this week’s Pocock CRCA Coaches Poll. In 2019, Colombia claimed the Woodbury Cup for the second straight season with a 10-second victory over Northeastern on Saturday at the Charles River. The Woodbury Cup is named in memory of former Columbia rower and team captain Melanie Woodbury, a 1996 graduate of Barnard College, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2002. Woodbury Cup race schedule 12 Hours – Third Varsity Eight (Columbia/Northeast/Navy/Northeast 4V8)

12:10 PM – First Varsity Eight (Columbia/Northeast/Navy)

12:20 PM – Second Varsity Eight (Columbia/Northeast/Navy)

12:30 PM – First Varsity Four (Columbia/Northeast/Navy)

12:40pm – Second Varsity Four (Columbia/Northeast/Navy/Columbia 3V4+) About Overpeck Park Overpeck County Park, located in Leonia, New Jersey, is an 811-acre county park in Bergen County, with large areas in Leonia, Palisades Park, Ridgefield Park, and Teaneck, surrounding Overpeck Creek, a tributary of the Hackensack River. Spectators can enter the park from the Challenger Road entrance by following the directions to the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater. If you park near the team’s starting location, the best view of the race is from the west bank, about a 15-minute walk from the car park. For the latest Columbia Rowing news, follow @CULionsRowing on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com

