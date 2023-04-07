Quinnipiac beats Michigan in Frozen Four and reaches NCAA Hockey title game – NBC Connecticut





The Quinnipiac Bobcats are one win away from their first national hockey championship. No. 2 Quinnipiac defeated No. 3 Michigan 5-2 in the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night, avenging a quarterfinal loss to the Wolverines in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats are in contention for the third time in the program’s history. They fell at Yale in 2013 and North Dakota in 2016. This time, Quinnipiac takes on No. 1 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers defeated No. 5 Boston University 6-2 in Thursday’s other semifinal. Quinnipiac opened the scoring against Michigan just over five minutes into the Frozen Four showdown as Jacob Quillan capitalized on a rebound opportunity. However, the Wolverines came up with a quick response. Less than two minutes later, Seamus got Casey Michigan on the board with a slick unassisted goal. Quillan put his team ahead again at 8:39, this time beating goalkeeper Erik Portillo in the breakaway. After more than 18 minutes of scoreless action, Adam Fantilli tied Michigan again with an absolute snipe past goaltender Yaniv Perets from the throw-in circle midway through the second inning. It was Fantilli’s NCAA-tying 30th goal of the season. The back and forth scoring continued under 90 seconds into the final period on a lucky bounce. After Collin Graf’s breakaway opportunity was saved by Portillo, Sam Lipkin drove the puck behind the net and tried to play it back into the closing area. But the puck bounced off Portillo’s skate and into the net for a green goal. The Bobcats once again had fortune on their side as a seemingly harmless shot from Zach Metsa near the sideboards came past Portillo with seven minutes remaining. The insurance goal gave Quinnipiac the first series of consecutive scores of the game. And the Bobcats would make it three goals in a row in the last two minutes on an empty netter by Ethan de Jong. The Frozen Four win gave the Bobcats a program-record 33 wins this season. They’ll look to raise that record to 34 when they take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday at 8 PM ET.

