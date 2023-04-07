Womens Tennis Hosts William & Mary on Saturday at Piedmont Indoor





ELON, N.C For the first time since last season’s Colonial Athletic Association championship game, the Elon University women’s tennis team (14-5) will face William & Mary (11-4) on Saturday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro. COVERAGE Saturday’s match starts at 1:00 PM with the doubles and closes shortly afterwards with the singles.

Live scoring before the match is not available.

Admission to the Piemonte Indoor Tennis Center is free.

In-match updates will be provided by the program’s Twitter account, @ElonWTennis. SERIES HISTORY VS. WILLIAM & MARIA Saturday is the ninth meeting of all time between Elon and William & Mary. The Phoenix is ​​1-7 against the Tribe.

In the most recent game between the teams, William & Mary defeated Elon 4-1 in the CAA championship game on May 1, 2022. Olivia Sagittarius scored the lone point for Elon with a singles win at No. 4. The match was played as the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

scored the lone point for Elon with a singles win at No. 4. The match was played as the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Tribe won the last regular season meeting between the teams 5-2 on April 23, 2022 in Williamsburg.

Elon’s only win against William & Mary came on April 3, 2021, when the Phoenix won a tight 4-3 bout at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. ABOUT THE PHOENIX Elon is coming off a strong season in 2022, going 17-9 and finishing second in the CAA Championship.

Returnees include graduate Olivia Archer (All-CAA third team in singles); seniors Julie Ball , Shauna Galvin and Sibel Tanik (All-CAA first team in singles and second team in doubles) and junior Lizette Reding (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles).

, and Sibel Tanik (All-CAA first team in singles and second team in doubles) and junior Lizette Reding (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles). The Phoenix also welcomes three newcomers in sophomore Miray Konar, a transfer from Western Carolina, and freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya. Konar, from Izmir, Turkey, went 7-5 in singles and 10-6 in doubles while playing mostly second for the Catamounts last season. A native of Pittsburgh, Cordisco was considered a five-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net. Sarikulaya, from Rockville, Maryland, was also a five-star recruit, reaching seventh place in the USTA Girls’ 18 national rankings.

Elon is led by head coach Elizabeth Anderson, who is in her 19th season at the helm. LAST TIME OFF Elon lost 4-0 to No. 27 Wake Forest along the way in his most recent match on April 2.

The Phoenix lost a pair of competitive doubles decisions to lose the double.

Wake Forest’s No. 1 team of Anna Brylin and Brooke Killingsworth, the No. 26 doubles in the ITA Doubles Rankings, defeated Sibel Tanik And Lizette Reding 6-3 in the number 1 position.

And 6-3 in the number 1 position. Julie Ball And Madison Cordisco fought from a break deficit on Court 2 but fell 6-4. The Demon Deacons achieved doubles with the win.

And fought from a break deficit on Court 2 but fell 6-4. The Demon Deacons achieved doubles with the win. Playing number 3 doubles, Olivia Sagittarius And Mirai Konar raced to an early break lead. However, the first pairing didn’t get a chance to finish their match as Wake took a double with a score of 5-5 on court 3.

And raced to an early break lead. However, the first pairing didn’t get a chance to finish their match as Wake took a double with a score of 5-5 on court 3. Wake won at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles in straight sets to clinch the match.

On Court 5, Archer won the first set of her singles match 7–5 and was leading 3–1 in the second set when the match was abandoned.

Konar was one match away from winning the second set of her singles match on Court 6 when the match was abandoned. The sophomore lost the first set 6-2, but led 5-4 in the second.

Three of Elon’s five losses this season have been against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

This was only the second game this season that Elon didn’t win a point and the first since the Phoenix also lost 4-0 to No. 34 Charlotte on February 25. THE SAGITTARIUS STANDS ALONE With a No. 6 singles win against Radford on March 31, Olivia Sagittarius became Elon’s all-time Division I leader in singles wins.

became Elon’s all-time Division I leader in singles wins. The win was the 69th of her career, breaking Frida Jansaker’s (2011-2014) previous record of 68.

After recording 19 singles wins in 2022, the third in a single season in Elon’s Division I history, Archer will start 2023 14-2 and have won her last 12 matches.

Archer has only lost three sets in completed matches during her 12 match winning streak. DYNAMIC DUO Sibel Tanik And Lizette Reding are 9-5 and play No. 1 in doubles this season.

And are 9-5 and play No. 1 in doubles this season. The pair have won six of their last eight completed matches. Four of the wins on that stretch have come with 6-0 or 6-1 scores.

For the third time this season and second week in a row, Tanik and Reding were named CAA Doubles Team of the Week on March 14.

Tanik and Reding previously won CAA Doubles Team of the Week on March 7 and February 8. TANIK ON A TEAR Senior Sibel Tanik has a 26-11 record in the past two seasons ranked No. 1 in singles. Tanik’s 12 singles wins this season are the team’s second behind Olivia Sagittarius .

has a 26-11 record in the past two seasons ranked No. 1 in singles. Tanik’s 12 singles wins this season are the team’s second behind . Tanik has won five of her last seven completed matches. She is 3-0 in complete third sets this season.

Dating back to last season, the senior has won 22 of her last 29 completed singles matches, all ranked No. 1.

Of Tanik’s 26 singles wins over the past two seasons, 19 have come in straight sets.

All of Tanik’s 37 singles appearances over the past two seasons have ranked No. 1.

Tanik’s has been named CAA Player of the Week twice this season. The first was on February 1 and the most recent on February 14. WRECKING BALL Julie Ball has an 11-5 record in singles this season, with all 11 wins coming in straight sets.

has an 11-5 record in singles this season, with all 11 wins coming in straight sets. Ball has won 13 sets in singles this season 6-0 or 6-1, the most on the team.

In six of Elon’s 19 games this season, Ball was the first player to complete her singles match. She has finished more first than any other Elon player.

Since joining Elon last season, Ball has a 23-10 record in singles and has won 17 of her last 23 completed matches.

The senior is also bound to Sibel Tanik And Lizette Reding with a team-best nine double wins. Two of the wins came with Olivia Sagittarius and the other seven were there Madison Cordisco . SARIKULAYA WITH IN THE HEAD freshman Helen Sarikulya has 11 wins in doubles and 10 in singles this season.

has 11 wins in doubles and 10 in singles this season. Seven of Sarikulaya’s double wins this season have been achieved Mirai Konar . Three came with fellow freshmen Madison Cordisco and the most recent was with Olivia Sagittarius .

. Three came with fellow freshmen and the most recent was with . Sarikulaya is 4-0 at No. 3 singles this season, while her other six victories have come from Nos. 2 and 4. The freshman racked up wins for the Phoenix against Campbell and UNC Greensboro with a third place win.

Four of Sarikulaya’s eight singles wins have come in a deciding set. The freshmen are 4-1 in the last sets this season. KONAR CONTRIBUTIONS sophomore Mirai Konar starts this season 7-0 in singles for the Phoenix. Two of the wins came to number 5 and the other five to number 6.

starts this season 7-0 in singles for the Phoenix. Two of the wins came to number 5 and the other five to number 6. After winning her first two matches of the season in a final set, Konar has had 10 consecutive set wins in her completed matches without losing more than three matches in any of them.

Konar is also 7-3 and is playing No. 3 doubles with partners this season Olivia Sagittarius And Helen Sarikulya . Konar and Sarikulaya won CAA Doubles Team of the Week twice this season, most recently on March 21. ROLLING RED Lizette Reding has completed seven of her last nine singles and six of her last eight completed doubles matches.

has completed seven of her last nine singles and six of her last eight completed doubles matches. All six of Reding’s doubles wins on that stretch have been achieved Sibel Tanik . The duo is 9-5 at number 1 this season.

. The duo is 9-5 at number 1 this season. Nine of Reding’s 10 singles wins this season have come in straight sets.

In her last four singles wins, Reding dropped just seven games in eight sets in total.

The junior’s 10 wins are tied Helen Sarikulya for fourth most on the team. EAST WEST HOME IS BEST The Phoenix is ​​10-1 in home games this season, including a 6-1 score at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

Elon is also 2-0 at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center and 2-0 at the Simkins Indoor Tennis Center this season.

This is Elon’s best start at home since the Phoenix won its first 11 home games in 2010.

Elon has won 32 of his 40 completed singles matches in his seven matches at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center this season.

The Phoenix is ​​14-2 in completed doubles matches at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center this season. ONLY DOMINANCE Elon is 69-28 in singles this season, which equates to a 71% winning percentage.

The Phoenix has a winning record in all six singles positions and has double-digit wins in five of the six spots.

In five of the six singles positions this season, Elon has a winning percentage of at least 60%.

Five Elon players have recorded double-digit wins in singles this season Olivia Sagittarius (14), Sibel Tanik (12), Julie Ball (11), Lizette Reding (10) and Helen Sarikulya (10).

(14), (12), (11), (10) and (10). Elon has swept singles six times this season and won at least five singles matches ten times. WILLIAM & MARY EXPLORE William & Mary is 11-4 on the season. The Tribe is a perfect 11-0 at home but 0-3 on the road.

The Tribe enters Saturday on a five-game winning streak. Three of the wins have come against opponents from the Colonial Athletic Association.

In their most recent game on April 1, William & Mary defeated UNCW 6-1 at home.

Hedda Gurholt has 11 team victories this season. They all made it to number 1.

Emma Pell (9) and Emma Fernald (8) are second and third respectively on the team in singles wins.

The Tribe is 58-32 on the season in completed singles matches and has a winning record at five of six singles positions.

The tandem of Ine Stange and Sofiya Kuzina lead the Tribe with eight wins in the season.

William & Mary is led by sophomore head coach Jessica Giuggioli. She is the reigning CAA Coach of the Year. NEXT ONE Elon wraps up its regular season on Senior Day when it hosts North Carolina Central on April 12 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center at 2 p.m. The Phoenix will honor Julie Ball And Shauna Galvin at a pre-game ceremony. –ELON–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2023/4/7/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-hosts-william-mary-on-saturday-at-piedmont-indoor.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related