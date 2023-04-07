Quinnipiac’s bid for the Michigan ice hockey national title at Frozen Four

Tampa, Fla. On the coast of Florida, the bank is always open.

Quinnipiac made multiple deposits into Michigan’s net from behind the goal line on Thursday night, scoring twice by firing shots off the back of Wolverines goaltender Erik Portillo in a Frozen Four semifinal game at Amalie Arena.

And for the second year in a row, Michigan was forced to withdraw before reaching the national title game. Quinnipiac scored three unanswered goals in the third period as the Wolverines were knocked out in a 5-2 loss.

“Quinnipiac is a great team and we respect them. They did a great job tonight, but that could have gone either way,” said Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato. “Two goals from behind the net and one from the top of the circles (near) the boards, like, it is what it is.

“That’s why it’s so hard to win a national championship. It’s one game.”

And while the Wolverines could have done a lot to avoid elimination, a trio of accidental Quinnipiac goals ultimately was a death sentence for a team that knew it would scratch and claw for any goal against the best defensive team in the country.

It’s devastating. It’s sad, said sophomore Dylan Duke. Obviously there are a lot of emotions going on right now. This is probably the tightest team I’ve ever been a part of, and it kind of feels like it’s over, it’s pretty sad.

As if the pair of goals on Portillo weren’t enough to shake confidence, the Bobcats took a two-goal lead with seven minutes left in the third period when Zach Metsa fired an innocent-looking shot toward the net and over the shoulder. from Portillo.

“I mean, it’s playoffs. That’s how goals are scored. We watch a lot of NHL hockey, every year you see goals like that in the playoffs,” Duke said. “It’s something you almost expect to see in the playoffs.”

TRADE SCORE: Quinnipiac 5, Michigan 2

Hobey Baker Award finalist Adam Fantilli and freshman defenseman Seamus Casey scored for the Wolverines (26-12-3). Michigan was sent home in the NCAA semifinals for the second straight year, making eight Frozen Four appearances since its last national championship in 1998.

Jacob Quillan scored the opening goal for Quinnipiac at 5:18, adding a breakaway goal in the first period. He had two goals and one assist, while Sam Lipkin added a goal and an assist.

Though Portillo would have wanted the accidental goals back, he made save after save in high-leverage situations to keep Michigan afloat in the first 30 minutes. The Wolverines gave up numerous odd-man rushes, but the Bobcats only scored once.

Michigan chased momentum and the puck all night. Casey tied the game at 1 when he made a big deke to beat Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets, but the energy on the Michigan bench didn’t last long. Defensive cover fell again and Quillan scored on a breakaway with 8:39 left in the first.

Less than a minute later, Portillo was forced to save a spread eagle after the Wolverines’ defense allowed a 2-for-0 rush.

“I think tonight was all about the execution,” Fantilli said. “I think we just didn’t have it. It’s discipline with our forwards and discipline with our D-men, trying to stay up top to eliminate weird man rushes and not get caught a little bit lower where we can give up breakaways and those kind of things.

“They caught us there a few times. It bit us in the ass. Like I said, it’s a learning experience and we’ll come back stronger.”

Fantilli scored the 30th goal of his freshman campaign to tie the game at 2. Luke Hughes beat a forward one-on-one at the blue line before sliding the puck to Fantilli, who shot a one-timer over Perets shoulder at 10:15 in the second. According to the ESPN2 broadcast, Hughes was dealing with an undisclosed illness and vomited midway through the game before delivering the assist to Hughes.

Before the second period was over, it felt like Michigan had equal or better control of the game for the first time.

Just 1:24 into the third period, Quinnipiac burst Michigan’s bubble. After a low percentage shot during a rush, Lipkin pushed the puck below the goal line and scored a second goal off Portillo.

“Just a bad bounce,” Naurato said.

Quinnipiac (33-4-3) faces Minnesota in Saturday’s national championship game at 8 p.m. Minnesota defeated Boston University 6-2 in the first leg of Thursday’s doubleheader.

