University of Minnesota Athletics

The Golden Gophers track and field team heads to Tucson, Arizona, for the Jim Click Shootout April 8 at Roy P. Drachman Stadium on the University of Arizona campus.

Minnesota’s action in Tucson begins at 2 p.m. CT with the women’s hammer throw and will conclude at 10:25 p.m. with the men’s 4x400m relay. The match will not be streamed live, but live results will be available via FinishedResults.com.

Last Time Out: Gophers compete in Clyde Hart Classic

The University of Minnesota women’s track team last competed on March 25, at the Clyde Hart Classic. The women of Minnesota in particular stood out in the sprints with Zaryah Black And Maya Maunsbach both placed top five times in the program’s history in the 100-meter hurdles. Black posted the winning time of 13.536 beating Maunsbach’s 13.54. Black’s time ranks her 4th all-time in Gophers history, while Maunsbach’s time moves her to No. 5.

Minnesota also posted a top-10 program time in the women’s 4x400m relay. The team of Jayla Campbell , Janelle Josephs , Amir Young And Lauren Hansen posted a strong time of 3:36.29 to finish second. Time went down as the No. 9 time in school history outdoors and marks the first time both Young and Hansen have appeared in the top 10 in the 4x400m relay.

Last Time Out: Gopher Men Continue Strong Start in Waco and Raleigh

The Golden Gopher men’s track and field team saw some impressive performances in Waco in March. Devin Augustine highlighted Maroon and Gold’s weekend, breaking his own school record in the 200 meters in a time of 20.49 (+1.8 m/s).

Austin Parsons was again outstanding in the men’s javelin throw at Waco. The freshman Gopher nearly matched his best life in the event with a score of 70.14 m (230-01) and was less than a foot off the school record that has stood since 1993 (Chad Rodvold).

Back on the track in Waco the maroon and gold saw What Benjamin set his best time in a collegiate race, winning the 100 meters in a time of 10.13, marking the best time in the NCAA for the Trinidad & Tobago native this season. Benjamin’s wind-legal time was just outside his 10.07 best time in his life when he raced back in his home country last summer.

Wilkinson and Zaltos Sweep Big Ten Awards

University of Minnesota graduate student Matthew Wilkinson and redshirt junior Kostas Zaltos won the weekly Big Ten awards on March 29 for their performances on the Raleigh Relays at Clyde Hart Classic.

Dominating in his season debut to earn his first career Big Ten Athlete of the Week honor was Wilkinson in the 3000m steeplechase on March 23 at the Raleigh Relays. The 2022 All-American finished second from the meet, but his 8:29.35 was the best collegiate finisher at the meet in Raleigh. Wilkinson’s time also broke the measurement and facility record at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex. On March 28, Wilkinson also earned the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week.

On the field, it was Zaltos who set a huge record in the hammer throw at the Clyde Hart Classic with a record of 73.36 m (240-8). The Zaltos mark drops this year as number 12 in the world among qualified countries. During his run, Zaltos also launched four marks beyond 71 yards. For Zaltos, it is his second career weekly award for the two-time NCAA bronze medalist.

Minnesota’s 100m and Hammer Groups as No. 1

The University of Minnesota track and field team had two of its event groups (100 m and hammer throw) ranked No. 1 in the country on April 3, according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). an overall team, the Maroon and Gold, debuted at No. 11 in the country after an idle weekend in early April. The previous week, the Golden Gophers were ranked No. 1 in the country as a team for the first time in program history.

Minnesota’s next meeting is scheduled for April 12, back in the Twin Cities. The Tomcat Twilight takes place at the University of St. Thomas.

Minnesota's next meeting is scheduled for April 12, back in the Twin Cities. The Tomcat Twilight takes place at the University of St. Thomas.