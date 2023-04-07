Sophie Whitehouse will represent the Ireland Women’s National Team in Doubleheader Vs. United States





Austin, Texas Former All-Ivy League goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse ’19CC will represent the Ireland women’s national team in two international friendlies this weekend against world No. 1, the United States. The first game will be played on Saturday, April 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game will be played at 2:30 PM ET and will be broadcast live on TNT, Universo, and Peacock. The Ireland women’s team will conclude its doubleheader against the United States with another friendly on Tuesday, April 11 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri at 7:30 PM ET on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock. Ireland qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup after beating Scotland in a one-match World Cup playoff. The girls in green used a late goal to push through and take the win. Qualifying through her Dublin-born mother, Whitehouse excelled in the US college system before moving to England, linking up with Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City and Bristol City before signing for the 2022 England Championship Lewes. She has played for Lewes Football Club Women ever since. “I am delighted to hear that Sophie has earned an opportunity with the Ireland national team,” said Columbia Women’s Soccer Head Coach Tracey Bartholomew said. “I can’t think of a more deserving player who has worked diligently to take her game to the highest level. Her passion and love for the game was contagious and she inspired her teammates on a daily basis. We can’t wait to see the upcoming matches .Columbia Women’s Soccer is very proud to be a part of her journey. We will be cheering her on.” A two-year starter for the Lions, Whitehouse was a mainstay in goal during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns at Morningside Heights, including a Second Team All-Ivy selection in 2017 after allowing just one goal during conference play for a .964 rescue percentage. After her four years with Columbia, Whitehouse spent the 2019 season as a graduate transfer at Santa Clara, where she saw action in 13 games and helped record seven shutouts, including starts in all three of the Broncos’ NCAA Tournament matchups. Ireland WNT selection keepers:Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Read), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes) Defenders:Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers) midfielders:Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant ( Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring) Forward:Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers) Internationally friendly USA v Republic of Ireland

Saturday April 8

2:30 p.m. ET

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

LIVE on TNT, Universo and Peacock Internationally friendly USA v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday April 11

19:30 Dutch time

CITY PARK, St. Louis, Missouri

LIVE on HBO Max, Universo and Peacock For the latest news on the Columbia women’s soccer program, follow @CULionsWSOC on Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook atFacebook.com/ColumbiaWSoccerand on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/4/7/womens-soccer-sophie-whitehouse-to-represent-ireland-womens-national-team-in-doubleheader-vs-united-states.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related