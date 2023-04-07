Hockey India announces new support staff for the India men’s and women’s field hockey teams





~ Rhett Halkett joins India men’s hockey team as analytical coach; Alan Tan has been shortlisted as a science advisor for some time Anthony Farry, former head coach of the Japan Women’s Team, will join as Analytical Coach for the Women’s Team ~ New Delhi, April 7, 2023: Hockey India announced on Friday that Rhett Halkett and Alan Tan will join the support staff of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in their new roles as Analytical Coach and Scientific Advisor, respectively. The Governing Body of Hockey in India has previously announced Craig Fulton as the new Chief Coach for the Men’s Hockey Team. Hockey India also announced that Anthony Farry, former head coach of the Japan women’s field hockey team, will take up the position of analytical coach of the India women’s field hockey team. Rhett, a former South African international, won 155 caps between 2010 and 2018. In 2020, Rhett joined the Dutch women’s hockey team as an assistant coach. In his one-year tenure, he was part of the support staff during the 2020-21 FIH Women’s Pro League, European Championships and Tokyo Olympics. In 2022, Rhett took over the role of Assistant Coach of the Scotland Men’s Hockey Team and also managed the Scotland U-21 Men’s Hockey Team as Head Coach. Alan Tan has over 10.5 years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach at the NSW Institute of Sport from January 2011 to September 2021. He also took over the role of National Development Squad Program Manager at Wheelchair Rugby Australia from August. 2021 to March 2023. Alan worked as a Lab Lecturer and Unit Assessor for Bachelor Exercise and Sport Science at the University of Technology Sydney from September 2021 to March 2023 before taking over as Senior Strength and Conditioning Coach for Tennis Australia at the Sydney Training Center from November 2022 to March 2023. Meanwhile, Anthony Farry, who takes on the role of Analytical Coach, is supported by a three-year stint as an assistant coach for Hockey ACT and Hockey Australia between December 2008 and 2011. He came to the limelight during his tenure as Canada Men’s Hockey Team Head Coach and High-Performance Director between August 2011 and February 2017, with Canada successfully qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio through the World League qualifying system for the first time in history. He also helped Canada U-21 Men’s Hockey Team qualify for two consecutive editions of the Junior World Cups. Farry also led the Japan women’s hockey team as head coach and high-performance director between February 2017 and August 2020. Under his leadership, Japan won their first gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018. Farry took over the role from the US. Women’s Hockey Team Head Coach and Director of High Performance between August 2020 and April 2022. “We welcome the new coaching staff for the Indian men’s and women’s teams. On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to thank Sports Authority of India for processing their arrangements immediately and appreciate their continued support in preparing the Indian teams for the upcoming Asian Games. in China in 2023. I wish Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan and Anthony Farry all the very best in their new roles,” said Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President Hockey India.

