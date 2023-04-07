Another promising season ends in the Frozen Four semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. – Another promising season has ended in the nick of glory for the Michigan hockey team. The program’s national championship drought will last at least a year after a 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac on Thursday night in the Frozen Four national semifinals at the Amalie Arena.

Although he kept UM afloat with several saves on odd-man rushes, keeper Erik Portillo gave up two goals that came in through his back. The Bobcats got the dagger with seven minutes left on a shot from a bad angle that surprised Portillo and capped off a disappointing evening for the Swede, who had been playing well lately.

The loss wasn’t just for Portillo, who made 26 saves. The Wolverines allowed numerous odd-man rushes, struggled to get their offense in sync, and generally looked disjointed against a disciplined and well-rehearsed Bobcats squad.

While Michigan had flashes of impressive play, Quinnipiac had success from the start.

The Bobcats had their best possible start and scored after five minutes on a shot from behind UM’s goal. Jacob Quillan fired a puck at the back of Erik Portillo, and Quinnipiac – despite being more known for his defense – had an early lead.

The advantage didn’t last long, as Michigan defenseman Seamus Casey scored unassisted less than two minutes later. He covered Bobcats defenseman CJ McGee to get into the crease and finished past Yaniv Perets to tie the game at 1-1.

But it was a sloppy first period for the Wolverines, and Quillan got behind the defense to beat Portillo for the second time with 8:39 left. The sophomore blew past Luke Hughes, collected a feed from Sam Lipkin and threw the puck five holes through Portillo.

Though defeated twice, Portillo made some impressive saves on odd-man rushes to keep an error-prone first period from getting worse for the Wolverines. The Bobcats led 2-1 after 20 minutes and held onto the lead in scoring opportunities despite the nearly tied shot totals.

Michigan started the second period like it did the first: taking a penalty kick. UM killed it, then Adam called Fantilli at the bottom of the bar in an example of his stick-handling skill.

If iron hitting was a warning, Fantilli’s hit came minutes later. He ripped a one-timer from the faceoff circle and paid off Luke Hughes’ puck check and pass. It was the caliber of the shot that reminded the nation why the freshman will be a top-three NHL Draft pick and possibly the Hobey Baker Award winner.

After Fantilli’s tying goal at the halfway mark, the Wolverines began to enforce themselves in the strike zone. Michigan got its second power play opportunity late in the second period, but Perets robbed Rutger McGroarty with a pad save to keep the score at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Quinnipiac took less than 90 seconds to retake the lead. Again, the Bobcats deflected Portillo’s puck. This time it was Sam Lipkin who took advantage with a heads-up play after the goaltender conceded a rebound. Now trailing 3-2, Michigan had 18:36 to salvage its season.

The Wolverines got a men’s advantage with 14 minutes left and hit the post again on an Eric Ciccolini shot that ricocheted off Perets’ mask. Portillo responded with a goal-denying pad save to another odd rush, and the clock ticked under 10 minutes with UM still behind.

Things got worse for Michigan. Zach Metsa fired a shot from near the boards that surprised Portillo, beating him high on the gauntlet side to make it a two-goal deficit with seven minutes remaining.

Against Quinnipiac, with his well-practiced system and leading defense, it was an almost impossible task.

And when UM pulled Portillo for the extra skater, a turnover of Ethan De Jong sealed it.

Michigan Hockey: What Comes Next

UM awaits the professional futures of Adam Fantilli, Luke Hughes, Erik Portillo, Mackie Samoskevich and others as it redesigns for 2023-24. The season is over, although UM may have something to celebrate on Friday if Fantilli wins the Hobey Baker Award.