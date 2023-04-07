UNI softball takes 10th MVC win at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. The Panthers pushed their conference win tally into double digits Friday afternoon in an 8-3 victory over Indiana State.

Getting back to the road was no problem for UNI as they had 12 hits in game one of three against the Indiana State Sycamores. At Price Field, the Panthers dominated almost the whole time, giving up only two hits in the first six innings. UNI’s pitching staff continued to strike out more batters than walks, with a ratio of seven to one against Indiana State.

The Panther offense started nice and early with two back-to-back singles. The next two at bats resulted in outs for UNI. But in her first game this season as a designated player, sophomore Addison McElrath singled up the middle to score two runs. The Panthers took a quick two-nil lead and held it for the next three innings.

As the UNI bats went quiet for the next three innings with only two hits, the Sycamores found a minor offense in the bottom of the fourth. Indiana State connected with one hit and an RBI groundout to cut the Panther lead to one. UNI reacted almost immediately in the fifth inning, scoring three runs on four hits.

Despite two quick outs, the Panthers had a short stop Kylee Sanders on the first and current MVC player of the week My Dodge at the plate. Dodge saw a ball go by before ripping a hit past left field for her seventh homer of the season, scoring two more runs. That was all UNI scored in the fifth, but they added three more consecutive hits for nine on the day.

After retiring the Sycamores in order, the Panthers pushed the lead even further out in the top of the sixth. First baseman Daryn Lamprecht started the inning with a single down the left field-line. UNI loaded the bases three at bats later with another hit by pitch and a walk to bring Dodge back to the plate. Dodge connected again for the Panthers, this time with a long single to left and scored two more runs.

Another RBI single for McElrath scored UNI’s final run of the game in the sixth. The Panther defense quickly ended the inning with three consecutive outs in the field. The offense met a similar fate in the top of the seventh with two groundouts and a pop-out.

Indiana State began a rally in the bottom of the seventh with three straight relief pitcher hits Anna Wischnowski , loading the bases. A wild pitch during the Sycamores’ fourth at bat resulted in a run with runners on third and second base. UNI’s defense got the first out of the inning in the next at bat, but got the bases loaded again on a single to third.

With the bases loaded for the second time that inning, starting pitcher Samantha Heyer came back into the circle. Heyer threw a swinging strikeout as he came back in the circle for the Panthers’ second out. But a walk on the next at bat brought home a third run for Indiana State. UNI was able to end the rally with a flyout at left to secure the 8-3 victory.

McElrath led the team in hits with three while Dodge and catcher Alexis Pupillo had two on the day. Five other Panthers each had an eight-player hit that made a difference in the batting column. Dodge brought in the most runs with four RBIs, while McElrath had three. Sanders was the only player to score multiple points against the Sycamores, coming home three times.

In the circle, Heyer grabbed the win in 6.2 innings thrown. She gave up two hits and one earned run, but struckout seven batters in 22 at bats. Relief jar Anna Wischnowski threw 0.1 for UNI with four hits, three earned runs, one walk and a strikeout.

