Bobcats Down Michigan at Frozen Four, advancing to national title game





TAMPA, Fla. The Bobcats go back to the national championship game. Quinnipiac University’s men’s ice hockey program defeated Michigan 5-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 Frozen Four on Thursday, April 6 at Amalie Arena. sophomore Jacob Quilan then scored twice in the first period for QU Sam Lipkin , Zach Metsa And Ethan Young goals scored in the third period. With the win, the Bobcats advance to their third-ever national championship game (2013, 2016, 2023). Quinnipiac is now 3-0 all-time in the semifinals of the Frozen Four. Quinnipiac now moves on to the national championship game against Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 8pm ET on Saturday, April 8 at Amalie Arena. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN2. Get on #BobcatNation X #MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/ceGr9JQwmj Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) April 7, 2023 TO SCORE Period 1: QUINNIPIAC 1, MICHIGAN 0 The Bobcats got on the board first Jacob Quilan fired a shot off the back of Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo 5:18 into the first period. Jayden Lee And Christopher Tellier each earned an assist on the game.

Period 1: QUINNIPIAC 1, MICHIGAN 1 Michigan's Seamus Carey scored just over a minute later to make it 1-1.

Period 1: QUINNIPIAC 2, MICHIGAN 1 Jacob Quilan scored again with 8:39 left in the first period to give QU another advantage. Colin Graaf And Sam Lipkin both earned a helper on goal Quillan’s seventh over Quinnipiac’s last seven games.

Period 2: QUINNIPIAC 2, MICHIGAN 2 Michigan reacted in the second period, as Adam Fantilli found the back of the net with 9:45 left in the second period.

Period 3: QUINNIPIAC 3, MICHIGAN 2 Sam Lipkin registered his 14 e goal of the season 1:24 in the third period. Lipkin fired at Portillo from behind the goal with assists to both Jacob Quilan And Colin Graaf to give QU his third lead of the night.

Period 3: QUINNIPIAC 4, MICHIGAN 2 Graduate Student Zach Metsa pocketed the fourth goal of the night for the Bobcats to make it a two-goal cushion. Christopher Fillion And Christopher Tellier both recorded assists

pocketed the fourth goal of the night for the Bobcats to make it a two-goal cushion. And both recorded assists Period 3: QUINNIPIAC 5, MICHIGAN 2 Ethan Young scored an empty netter to punctuate the win. COMMENTS Jacob Quillans four goals in one NCAA tournament tie a Quinnipiac record. Matthew Peca also scored four times during the Bobcats’ run to the 2013 national championship game.

Matthew Peca also scored four times during the Bobcats' run to the 2013 national championship game. Jacob Quilan is now up to 20 career goals. He has scored seven times in the last seven games.

is now up to 20 career goals. He has scored seven times in the last seven games. Sam Lipkin is up to 41 career points after one goal, one assist. The freshman forward has two goals and four assists in Quinnipiac’s three NCAA Tournament games so far this year.

Colin Graaf And Christopher Tellier each helped with two assists in the win. Graf is up to 80 career points.

And each helped with two assists in the win. Graf is up to 80 career points. Christopher Fillion And Jayden Lee each added a helper. NEXT ONE Quinnipiac now moves on to the national championship game against Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 8pm ET on Saturday, April 8 at Amalie Arena. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN2. For a behind-the-scenes look at the Bobcats program, follow the team on social media @QU_MIH or visit gobobcats.com/mih. Read the full article

