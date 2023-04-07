Sports
Softball gets underway for Ivy Series at Yale
PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania softball team returns to the Ivy League over the holiday weekend. The Quakers spend Easter weekend at Yale for a three-game series with the Bulldogs. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday, with the first pitch of both days scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Saturday April 8
5K Corral Field at DeWitt Family Stadium | New Haven, Conn.
at Yale 12:30 PM (DH)
Game 1: Watch | Live statistics
Game 2: Watch | Live statistics
Sunday April 9
5K Corral Field at DeWitt Family Stadium | New Haven, Conn.
at Yale 12:30 p.m
Watch | Live statistics
These two teams met to close out the 2022 season with the Quakers winning the last two games of the season, winning both in five innings. Yale won the first game 5-4 before the Quakers bounced back and the Bulldogs scored 17-1 in the final two games.
In the second game of the series, Penn led 6-0 after the first two innings. Sarah Schneider hit a two-run shot in the first inning to put the home team ahead 3–0 in the second inning when she ripped an RBI single down the middle. Bella Fiorentino And Julia Mortimer each collected RBI in the second inning in back-to-back at bats for the 6-0 lead. A Mortimer sacrifice fly in the fourth inning put Penn in one point of the run-rule lead. Fiorentino ended the game with an RBI single to left that scored Abbie Stelrecht for the winning run.
In the series final, Yale ran out to an 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but after that it was all Penn. The Quakers scored six runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to a 6-1 lead. Schneider and Emma Nelly both homered in the first inning to make it 5-1. Corrie Phillips scored the sixth Penn run on a Sammy Fenton double to the left. The Quakers pushed three more runs over the plate in the third inning as Brian Brown reached a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and with two outs, back-to-back bases loaded, walked Schneider, and Fiorentino scored the final two runs as Penn capped off the 9–1 victory in five innings.
Preview of Penn
The Quakers come Tuesday afternoon from a quiet offensive performance at Villanova. The Red and Blue were able to score only a few basehits to lead off the first and second inning, as the last 14 batters were retired by a pair of Villanova pitchers. The Wildcats scored in all but two innings as they put up lopsided numbers in the second and fourth innings to complete the 8–0 run-score victory.
In the circle, Kelly Zybura leads the pitching with a 5.84 ERA as she is 2-12 in 86.1 innings pitched. Zybura had a tough outing against the Wildcats, as she gave up seven runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings pitched, struckout two batters and walked seven.
Brian Brown has hit safely in ten of her last 11 games played. During that stretch, she has a slash of .406/.472/.438 with 13 hits, two RBIs, a double, four walks, seven runs scored and eight stolen bases. Over the weekend, she extended her stolen base streak to a perfect 13-for-13, as she had two stolen bases in the second game of the doubleheader with Princeton. She is now tied with Sydney Turchin (2013) for 13 stolen bases in one season.
Sarah Schneider leads team in multiple categories including hit (29), average (.333), slugging percentage (.552), on-base percentage (.385), RBI (15), home runs (3), doubles (10) and total bases (48). She is tied for first place in the Ivy League with 10 doubles. With her two-run shot in the first game against Princeton, she hit her third home run of the season and 16th of her career, tying with Jessica Melendez (2010-13) for sixth-highest in program history. Two more and she will place Brooke Coloma (2010-13) and Alisha Prystowsky (2008-11) in fifth place.
Bella Fiorentino returned to the field for the first time since the first game of the Harvard series. Tuesday’s appearance in the circle was her first pitching appearance since throwing three innings against Texas State on March 3.
During the season, the Quakers led the league with 73 walks.
Preview of the Bulldogs
Yale is 11-15 overall on the season and 4-5 in Ivy League play. Last weekend, the Bulldogs won the series at Cornell by winning the first two before dropping the final game. Yale is 6-4 in its last ten games.
The roster includes a pair of hitters hitting above .300, Willa Ferrer (.352) and Carolyn Skotz (.342). Skotz (27) and Ferrer (25) also lead the squad in hits and are two of four with more than 20 hits in the season. Libby Peoples is currently in an Ivy League tie with Schneider with 10 doubles. Lauren Parren leads the team with 19 RBI and Ferrer is a close second with 17 RBI. With four home runs each, Ferrer and Parren account for eight of Yale’s 19 home runs.
In the circle, Emma Taylor leads the group with a 4.36 ERA and is 4-7 with 42 strikeouts and 11 walks in 61.0 innings pitched. Last year in the series opener, Mattie Latta went the distance with four runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking three in a 5-4 victory over the Quakers. In the series final, the Quakers hit Latta for five runs in the opening frame, as she managed just one while giving up five runs on only four hits while walking.
Note numbers
.240 Team batting average this season, top four hitters, Sarah Schneider (.333), Brian Brown (.305), Sammy Fenton (.284), and Madison Bauerle (.271)
74 Strikeouts as pitching staff: Kelly Zybura (29), Rachel Riley (26), Payton Bean (14), Bella Fiorentino (5)
73 Penn batters have walked 73 times
10 Seven Penn batters have combined for 10 home runs this season, Sarah Schneider (3), Sammy Fenton (2), Bella FiorentinoDaniel Freer, Julia MortimerDanny Anderson, Kate Reagan
7 Seven Penn batters have 10 or more hits in the season, Sarah Schneider (29), Sammy Fenton (25), Brian Brown (25), Madison Bauerle (23), Dana Anderson (18), Julia Mortimer (13) Delaney Smith (11)
#FightOnPenn
|
Sources
2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/4/7/softball-hits-the-road-for-ivy-series-at-yale.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Instant video could be the next big step in artificial intelligence
- Harris delivers fiery speech after impeachment of Tennessee lawmaker
- Former prosecutor in the new case against Donald Trump
- Federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill
- Hear Admin Biden’s Plan After Judge’s Abortion Drug Ruling
- See the judge’s telling speech in the abortion ruling
- Panther athletics earn four titles at Fighting Illini Challenge
- Two Top-10 times in Illinois
- British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank named – BBC News
- Griffith wins heptathlon, Cardinals finish Joe Walker Invitational
- Hear the surprising advice Trump supporters have given Trump
- Athletics nets 3 firsts in Oakland