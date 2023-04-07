Softball gets underway for Ivy Series at Yale

PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania softball team returns to the Ivy League over the holiday weekend. The Quakers spend Easter weekend at Yale for a three-game series with the Bulldogs. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday, with the first pitch of both days scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Saturday April 8

5K Corral Field at DeWitt Family Stadium | New Haven, Conn.

at Yale 12:30 PM (DH)

Game 1: Watch | Live statistics

Game 2: Watch | Live statistics

Sunday April 9

5K Corral Field at DeWitt Family Stadium | New Haven, Conn.

at Yale 12:30 p.m

Watch | Live statistics

These two teams met to close out the 2022 season with the Quakers winning the last two games of the season, winning both in five innings. Yale won the first game 5-4 before the Quakers bounced back and the Bulldogs scored 17-1 in the final two games.

In the second game of the series, Penn led 6-0 after the first two innings. Sarah Schneider hit a two-run shot in the first inning to put the home team ahead 3–0 in the second inning when she ripped an RBI single down the middle. Bella Fiorentino And Julia Mortimer each collected RBI in the second inning in back-to-back at bats for the 6-0 lead. A Mortimer sacrifice fly in the fourth inning put Penn in one point of the run-rule lead. Fiorentino ended the game with an RBI single to left that scored Abbie Stelrecht for the winning run.

In the series final, Yale ran out to an 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but after that it was all Penn. The Quakers scored six runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to a 6-1 lead. Schneider and Emma Nelly both homered in the first inning to make it 5-1. Corrie Phillips scored the sixth Penn run on a Sammy Fenton double to the left. The Quakers pushed three more runs over the plate in the third inning as Brian Brown reached a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and with two outs, back-to-back bases loaded, walked Schneider, and Fiorentino scored the final two runs as Penn capped off the 9–1 victory in five innings.

Preview of Penn

The Quakers come Tuesday afternoon from a quiet offensive performance at Villanova. The Red and Blue were able to score only a few basehits to lead off the first and second inning, as the last 14 batters were retired by a pair of Villanova pitchers. The Wildcats scored in all but two innings as they put up lopsided numbers in the second and fourth innings to complete the 8–0 run-score victory.

In the circle, Kelly Zybura leads the pitching with a 5.84 ERA as she is 2-12 in 86.1 innings pitched. Zybura had a tough outing against the Wildcats, as she gave up seven runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings pitched, struckout two batters and walked seven.

Brian Brown has hit safely in ten of her last 11 games played. During that stretch, she has a slash of .406/.472/.438 with 13 hits, two RBIs, a double, four walks, seven runs scored and eight stolen bases. Over the weekend, she extended her stolen base streak to a perfect 13-for-13, as she had two stolen bases in the second game of the doubleheader with Princeton. She is now tied with Sydney Turchin (2013) for 13 stolen bases in one season.

Sarah Schneider leads team in multiple categories including hit (29), average (.333), slugging percentage (.552), on-base percentage (.385), RBI (15), home runs (3), doubles (10) and total bases (48). She is tied for first place in the Ivy League with 10 doubles. With her two-run shot in the first game against Princeton, she hit her third home run of the season and 16th of her career, tying with Jessica Melendez (2010-13) for sixth-highest in program history. Two more and she will place Brooke Coloma (2010-13) and Alisha Prystowsky (2008-11) in fifth place.

Bella Fiorentino returned to the field for the first time since the first game of the Harvard series. Tuesday’s appearance in the circle was her first pitching appearance since throwing three innings against Texas State on March 3.

During the season, the Quakers led the league with 73 walks.

Preview of the Bulldogs

Yale is 11-15 overall on the season and 4-5 in Ivy League play. Last weekend, the Bulldogs won the series at Cornell by winning the first two before dropping the final game. Yale is 6-4 in its last ten games.

The roster includes a pair of hitters hitting above .300, Willa Ferrer (.352) and Carolyn Skotz (.342). Skotz (27) and Ferrer (25) also lead the squad in hits and are two of four with more than 20 hits in the season. Libby Peoples is currently in an Ivy League tie with Schneider with 10 doubles. Lauren Parren leads the team with 19 RBI and Ferrer is a close second with 17 RBI. With four home runs each, Ferrer and Parren account for eight of Yale’s 19 home runs.

In the circle, Emma Taylor leads the group with a 4.36 ERA and is 4-7 with 42 strikeouts and 11 walks in 61.0 innings pitched. Last year in the series opener, Mattie Latta went the distance with four runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking three in a 5-4 victory over the Quakers. In the series final, the Quakers hit Latta for five runs in the opening frame, as she managed just one while giving up five runs on only four hits while walking.

Note numbers

.240 Team batting average this season, top four hitters, Sarah Schneider (.333), Brian Brown (.305), Sammy Fenton (.284), and Madison Bauerle (.271)

74 Strikeouts as pitching staff: Kelly Zybura (29), Rachel Riley (26), Payton Bean (14), Bella Fiorentino (5)

73 Penn batters have walked 73 times

10 Seven Penn batters have combined for 10 home runs this season, Sarah Schneider (3), Sammy Fenton (2), Bella Fiorentino Daniel Freer, Julia Mortimer Danny Anderson , Kate Reagan

7 Seven Penn batters have 10 or more hits in the season, Sarah Schneider (29), Sammy Fenton (25), Brian Brown (25), Madison Bauerle (23), Dana Anderson (18), Julia Mortimer (13) Delaney Smith (11)

#FightOnPenn