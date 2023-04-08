Minnesota Hockey: Gophers advance to NCAA Championship with 6-2 victory over Boston University





Whether it’s the deadly top trio of Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley, and Jimmy Snuggerud, or Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe on the backend, the University of Minnesota Gophers hockey team has high-end talent all over its lineup. This season, however, that was sometimes not enough to prevail. There have been countless times this season where it’s been the Maroon and Golds depth that came through. If you need more proof of it, the Gopherss 6-2 Frozen Four Semifinal victory over Boston University at Amalie Arena proved another strong example. The Gophers’ defensive depth once again came out big. Mike Koster tied the game at 4:51 of the first period as his shot from the left circle beat Terriers goaltender Drew Commesso with his glove for his 29th point of the season. It came after the Gophers dominated the first period, but saw Boston University’s Sam Stevens open the scoring. Then Luke Mittelstadt, the unlikely hero, gave the Gophers a huge boost as he scored twice en route to the Gophers, ending Boston University’s nine-game win streak and 21-0 record this season when he finished as scored first. After scoring the glove side on the power play from the left spot to help the Gophers claim a 3-2 lead, Mittelstadt decided that scoring once from that spot wasn’t enough as his slacker Commesso beat glove side for the second time in a matter of 109 seconds to lift the Gophers two goals. It’s the deepest D-core I’ve ever had or will ever have, Motzko said in February. It’s not coming back. After their draft helped them take the lead, Logan Cooley added two empty goals in the 6-2 win. And while Gopher’s top line didn’t make it on the scoresheet, other than Cooley’s two marks with the net empty, the trio generated numerous high-quality scoring opportunities and had nine combined shots. Cooley is up to 22 goals and 60 points on the year. The final score is a bit misleading as the match was much closer than it should have been. That was mostly due to the Gophers’ lack of luck, as Snuggerud’s post in the first two minutes of the game was a prelude to the puck finding ways not to cross the goal line or legal. The Gophers hit the post/crossbar several times in the game. Minnesota saw a goal lost late in the first period as the Terriers successfully challenged for goaltender interference. Then there was another play judged in the second period when the puck looked like it went over the goal line for the Gophers, but there wasn’t enough evidence. They are an opportunistic team, BU head coach Jay Pandolfo said on the air during the first period. The statistics Keepers Justen Close (30/32, .938), Drew Commesso (28/32, .875) Shots Gophers (34), Terriers (31) confrontations Terriers (58%), Gophers (42%) PP Gophers (3-of-7), Terriers (1-of-3) The pinnacle of the game With the game squared at one apiece, Aaron Huglen, the Gophers glue man, executed a highlight reel without looking between the legs for Rhett Pitlick, who saw the puck hit his tape perfectly before sending it past the goal line tapped. Pitlick and Huglen compete in the NCAA Championship with 25 and 17 yearly points, respectively. Three stars 1st star Luke Mittelstadt (2-1-3) 2nd star Aaron Huglen (0-2-0) 3rd star Logan Cooley (2-1-3) Funny anecdote Aaron Huglen said Rhett Pitlick sent him a video of Sidney Crosby in a similar game today after lunch (behind the back, through the legs on PP). I’m like, okay, let’s give it a try. Told Pitlick if its not open go behind the door. It worked perfectly, Pitlick said. @GopherHockey https://t.co/Tt5yxGmKJd Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) April 7, 2023 What’s next The Gophers, who are in the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2014, will play the winner of Michigan and Quinnipiac on Saturday night. So as Dave.mn asked in the preview comments prepare those viewing parties.

