Sports
Brighton’s Cam Duffany Named Livingston County’s Top Hockey Player
BRIGHTON When Cam Duffany’s hockey career reached a turning point in 2021, he did some research.
His AAA team on the Honeybaked program fell apart early in the season and players left to go elsewhere.
Duffany had made a decision to either look for another AAA team or switch gears and play for Brighton High School.
I’ve talked to a lot of the guys on the team and people who’ve played for Brighton and a few guys from Division I (university), Duffany said. They told me 100% that they are glad they did, glad they made the switch. Playing for your school is like no other experience. That really convinced me. I’m glad I took the step.
And so has Brighton coach Kurt Kivisto, whose team has achieved back-to-back Division 1 state championships with Duffany as one of the driving forces.
Duffany has been rewarded with first-team berths each season and has been named Player of the Year in the Livingston County hockey hotbed by the Livingston Daily.
We didn’t know much about him, Kivisto said. We knew who he was. We knew he had a special year in travel hockey the year before. Expectations were not overly high; he was only a sophomore last year. We were very pleasantly surprised by what he did, and he upped his game again this year.
Kivisto knew enough about Duffany to contact him after the breakup of his previous team.
When people left, Kurt texted me, Duffany said. He heard about it. He volunteered and said, “I’d be more than happy if you came to play. My father told me that. I said yes, I will try. I play with them in the fall and loved it. I joined the team this season.
Duffany played his second season on a line under senior all-stater Nick Baker, scoring 19 goals and adding 28 assists in 28 games.
Once Baker graduated, the torch was passed to Duffany.
I looked up to him a lot, Duffany said. Because I was a sophomore and he was a senior, he was my role model. At the end of last year he said to me, ‘You’re going to have to really step it up over the next two years and be a model for the younger guys, like I was for you. I really took that to heart. Hopefully I am able to do that.
Duffany became a bigger offensive force as a junior, scoring 29 goals and 29 assists in 30 games. He eclipsed the 100-point plateau for his career late in the season, bringing his tally to 48 goals and 57 assists in 58 games. He is 14th on Brighton’s goalscoring list in just two seasons. Only one player before him, 1999 graduate Frank Garcia with 135 points, reached 100 points in just two seasons.
The school record of 183 points was set in four seasons by 1993 graduate Gordie Brown.
He has already left his mark, Kivisto said. Reaching the 100-point plateau as a junior and doing so in just two seasons is truly impressive. I look forward to seeing what he can do as a senior next year. There is something individual on the table, but I know he is also focused on team goals.
The key point of Duffany’s career to date was the winning goal in double overtime against Livonia Stevenson in the state quarter-finals. He scored all three goals for Brighton in a 3–2 win.
That gave the Bulldogs a chance to compete in a historic game against Livingston County rival Hartland in the state semifinals. With 4,000 fans on hand, Brighton won 4–3 in triple extra time on a goal from senior Evan Wohlart.
The highlight of the year should definitely be the three-way win against Hartland in the semifinals, Duffany said. It was special. Everyone knew it would be a packed house. You don’t really expect it until you’re on the ice. When you’re on the ice it’s incredible to take in all the people watching you. It was a really fun experience and to come out on top and go to the championship was something sweet.
The Bulldogs lost 3–0 to Detroit Catholic Central the next night, the second straight year they fell one game short of a state championship against the Shamrocks.
The all-consuming goal for Duffany and his fellow juniors is to deal with unfinished business as seniors.
They’re the only team I still haven’t beaten and would really like to beat, Duffany said. I have real faith in the returning guys and a few guys coming to play. I think I can get the job done well next year and win my senior year.
Please contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@BillKhan.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livingstondaily.com/story/sports/high-school/hockey/2023/04/05/cam-duffany-brighton-livingston-county-hockey-player-of-the-year-2023/70077515007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Loretta Jane Sobczynski, 85, of Virginia Beach
- Lovetovisit.com Raises $2.1 Million in Expansion Funds
- Xi Jinping orders new military maneuvers against Taiwan
- Barabak: Donald Trump takes pity on Mar-a-Lago
- ‘Sex/Life’ canceled on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter
- Group creates Adult Hockey League in St. Joseph | Sport
- 10 Best Colognes for Men to Smell Like a Dream in 2023
- Google mistakenly paid $1,000 to some Pixel users
- Pakistani Imran Khan to Brazilian Lula Da Silva; Here Are Wealthy and Influential World Leaders Who Were Indicted or Jailed Before Donald Trump
- PM Modi in Chennai Updates Inaugurates New Vande Bharat Airport Terminal Train Coimbatore Full Details
- Erdogan to Irans Raisi: The Islamic world must unite against Israeli attacks
- Downstream Natural Resources, Aleg PKS: Efforts Underway to Overturn Copper Concentrate Export Ban