Brighton’s Cam Duffany Named Livingston County’s Top Hockey Player

BRIGHTON When Cam Duffany’s hockey career reached a turning point in 2021, he did some research.

His AAA team on the Honeybaked program fell apart early in the season and players left to go elsewhere.

Duffany had made a decision to either look for another AAA team or switch gears and play for Brighton High School.

I’ve talked to a lot of the guys on the team and people who’ve played for Brighton and a few guys from Division I (university), Duffany said. They told me 100% that they are glad they did, glad they made the switch. Playing for your school is like no other experience. That really convinced me. I’m glad I took the step.

And so has Brighton coach Kurt Kivisto, whose team has achieved back-to-back Division 1 state championships with Duffany as one of the driving forces.

Duffany has been rewarded with first-team berths each season and has been named Player of the Year in the Livingston County hockey hotbed by the Livingston Daily.

We didn’t know much about him, Kivisto said. We knew who he was. We knew he had a special year in travel hockey the year before. Expectations were not overly high; he was only a sophomore last year. We were very pleasantly surprised by what he did, and he upped his game again this year.

Kivisto knew enough about Duffany to contact him after the breakup of his previous team.

When people left, Kurt texted me, Duffany said. He heard about it. He volunteered and said, “I’d be more than happy if you came to play. My father told me that. I said yes, I will try. I play with them in the fall and loved it. I joined the team this season.

Duffany played his second season on a line under senior all-stater Nick Baker, scoring 19 goals and adding 28 assists in 28 games.

Once Baker graduated, the torch was passed to Duffany.

I looked up to him a lot, Duffany said. Because I was a sophomore and he was a senior, he was my role model. At the end of last year he said to me, ‘You’re going to have to really step it up over the next two years and be a model for the younger guys, like I was for you. I really took that to heart. Hopefully I am able to do that.

Duffany became a bigger offensive force as a junior, scoring 29 goals and 29 assists in 30 games. He eclipsed the 100-point plateau for his career late in the season, bringing his tally to 48 goals and 57 assists in 58 games. He is 14th on Brighton’s goalscoring list in just two seasons. Only one player before him, 1999 graduate Frank Garcia with 135 points, reached 100 points in just two seasons.

The school record of 183 points was set in four seasons by 1993 graduate Gordie Brown.

He has already left his mark, Kivisto said. Reaching the 100-point plateau as a junior and doing so in just two seasons is truly impressive. I look forward to seeing what he can do as a senior next year. There is something individual on the table, but I know he is also focused on team goals.

The key point of Duffany’s career to date was the winning goal in double overtime against Livonia Stevenson in the state quarter-finals. He scored all three goals for Brighton in a 3–2 win.

That gave the Bulldogs a chance to compete in a historic game against Livingston County rival Hartland in the state semifinals. With 4,000 fans on hand, Brighton won 4–3 in triple extra time on a goal from senior Evan Wohlart.

The highlight of the year should definitely be the three-way win against Hartland in the semifinals, Duffany said. It was special. Everyone knew it would be a packed house. You don’t really expect it until you’re on the ice. When you’re on the ice it’s incredible to take in all the people watching you. It was a really fun experience and to come out on top and go to the championship was something sweet.

The Bulldogs lost 3–0 to Detroit Catholic Central the next night, the second straight year they fell one game short of a state championship against the Shamrocks.

The all-consuming goal for Duffany and his fellow juniors is to deal with unfinished business as seniors.

They’re the only team I still haven’t beaten and would really like to beat, Duffany said. I have real faith in the returning guys and a few guys coming to play. I think I can get the job done well next year and win my senior year.

