Royals’ Jacob Gaucher named ECHL Rookie of the Month for March





Read, PA–The proud Reading Royals affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced Wednesday that forward Jacob Gaucher has been named theHowie’s hockey tapeECHL Rookie of the Month for March. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from the league, but I attribute a significant portion of it to my teammates,” said Gaucher. “It serves as a motivation to keep doing my best on the ice. Hopefully I can continue to help my team succeed through the rest of the season and the playoffs.” Gaucher scored six goals and added 16 assists for 22 points in 15 games during the month. The 22-year-old picked up at least one point in 13 of his 15 games in March, including four three-point games and one two-point game. He ended the month with at least one point in 11 consecutive games. Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, Gaucher is tied for sixth among ECHL rookies with 55 points (21g-34a) in 66 games with the Royals. Born in Longueuil, QC, Gaucher is the fourth player in the franchise’s 21-year history to receive ECHL’s Rookie of the Month honors. Previous debutants to win the award as a member of the Royals include goaltender Barry Brust (April 2005), forward Greg Hogeboom (November 2005) and forward Joe Zappala (December 2006). Before turning pro, Gaucher recorded 141 points (65g-76a) in 242 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Val d’Or and Baie-Comeau. The Royals travel to Norfolk, Virginia to open a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, April 7 at 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals will play game two of the series in Norfolk on Saturday, April 8 at 6:05 PM before returning home to host the Admirals at the Santander Arena at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12. The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game with offers on tickets, concessions, and the last regular season Post-Game Party at the Cheers American Bistro Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel. Order tickets and watch the full ~promotion schedule~ now!

