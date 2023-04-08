Utah ends Washington’s Nine Game Win Streak





SALT LAKE CITY Utah ended Washington’s 16th-place nine-game win streak this afternoon by beating the Dawgs 4-1 at the Eccles Tennis Center. The Huskies suffered their first Pac-12 loss of the season, falling to 5-1 after hoping to go 6-0 for the second time in school history. The Dawgs pulled off a challenging 4-3 road win on Thursday at BYU and got off to a slow start today before rallying late, but they couldn’t turn around enough singles games. Utah quickly raced to a 2-0, 3-0 and 3-0 lead on the three double lanes and the Utes put the Huskies in the early 0-1 hole for the second day in a row. Utah’s Lopez and Barksdale defeated Sarah Maude Fortin And Erika Matsuda , at No. 3 doubles (1-6). Tattini and Goncharova took double points for the Utes after a loss Hikaru Sato And Zehra Suko (3-6) at No. 1 doubles. Erika Matsuda stayed hot and secured the first run for the Dawgs. Matsuda beat Samantha Horwood (7-6, 6-1) at No. 6 singles. Astrid Olson led a set and played a tiebreak in the second set as the match was decided. The four other Huskies all lost their first sets, but all four were pushing to extend into third. Hikaru Sato lost her first set, 3-6, but won a tiebreak in the second, 7-4, to force a third set on court one. But Sarah Maude Fortin fell to Madison Tattini, 1-6, 5-7 at No. 2 singles and Jennifer Kerr her 10-game win streak snapped after Utah’s Goncharova gave the Utes their third match point with a 7-6 (9), 6-4 win. YOUR need Melissa Sakar to pull out another tiebreaker to extend things at No. 5, but Marcela Lopez won the game for the Utes, taking the tiebreaker 7-4 to complete the 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory . The Huskies have the day off tomorrow and head to Colorado at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 to face the Buffalos Washington women’s tennis

April 7, 2023

Salt Lake City, Utah #16Washington 1

#60 Utah 4 Single people 1. (#97) Hikaru Sato (UW) v Katya Townsend (Utah) 3-6, 7-6 (4), DNF

2. defeats Madison Tattini (Utah). Sarah Maude Fortin (UW) 6-1, 7-5

3. Astrid Olson (YOUR) vs. Kaila Barksdale (Utah) 6-3, 6-6, DNF

4. Defeats Anastasia Goncharova (Utah). Jennifer Kerr (UW) 7-6 (9), 6-4

5. Defeats Marcela Lopez (Utah). Melissa Sakar (UW) 6-3, 7-6 (4)

6. Erika Matsuda (UW) def. Samantha Horwood (Utah) 7-6 (2), 6-1

Order of finish: 2, 6, 4, 5 Doubles 1. Defeats Tattini/Goncharova (Utah). Suko/Sato (UW) 6-3

2. Kerr/Olsen (UW) v Horwood/Townsend (Utah) 3-5, DNF

3. Defeats Lopez/Barksdale (Utah). Fortin/Matsuda (UW) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 1

