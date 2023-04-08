Sports
Cricket coach Uttarakhand arrested on charges of sexually assaulting three budding players
Uttarakhand cricket coach arrested on POCSO charges
Narendra Shah, who also ran his own cricket academy, was accused of sexually harassing three cricketers, including a minor
A cricket coach, accused of sexually harassing three cricketers he trained, has been arrested shortly after his dismissal from AIIMS-Rishikesh, where he was undergoing treatment after an alleged suicide attempt, officials said on Friday.
Narendra Shah, a suspended Cricket Association office holder, was discharged from the hospital’s emergency department on Thursday evening and arrested soon after, Circle Officer Pankaj Gairola said.
Shah, who also ran his own cricket academy, was accused of sexually harassing three cricketers, including a minor, who were trained by him. He allegedly used poison after the accusation and was referred to AIIMS-Rishikesh of Doon Hospital.
He has been booked for sexual harassment and under the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sex Offenses Act.
Meanwhile, former chairman of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Usha Negi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BCCI President Roger Binny demanding severe punishments for Shah.
