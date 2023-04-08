Dominant Sweep Huskies vs. Utah, Falling Short at No. 9 Cal





Palo Alto, California The Huskies opened the first day of the Pac-12 North invite with a dominant win against Utah and a heavy loss to No. 9 California. With some rain on the forecast, the Huskies got off to a fresh and early start. After taking two wins the previous weekend, Washington went into the first day full of confidence. “We did a really good job this morning in our 8am game. It could have been hard to wake up to,” head coach Dirk Olson said, “One in five all took care of business, so that was nice to see.” The No. 9 Cal squad made some lineup changes from the two teams’ previous meeting. Coach Olson commented on his teams efforts. “I thought we had some chances in our game against Cal to make things more interesting, but we couldn’t stay consistent enough,” said Olson. against some of these top 10 teams” Washington faces No. 4 UCLA and Arizona State tomorrow at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Utah Starting the day the Huskies took on the Utah Utes. No. 2 and No. 4 pairs took to the track first, followed by No. 1, 3 and 5 pairs. The first pair to finish was Teagan DeFalco And Mary Sinclair who defeated Cottam/Wessel. The pair won 21-13, 21-17 and set the tone for the game. Soon after Huskies Piper Monk-Heidrich And Kendall Mather defeated Messier/McAlister 21-13, 21-17 to give the Huskies their second point. After those matches ended, the rest of the couples went to court. At Pair No. 5, Huskies Hannah Jerex And Shannon Gormally defeated Utah’s Jacinto/Pitzak 21-18, 21-18 to secure the game win for the Huskies. To put an exclamation mark on it, Huskies Scarlett Dahl And Paloma Bowman defeated Vezzani/Karich in a dominant 21-14, 21-10 performance. Followed by top pair Natalie Robinson And Chloe Loreen beating Andrews/Naranich 21-16, 21-12 to give the Huskies the 5-0 sweep over the Utes. California The second game of the day was against The No. 9Cal Bears. This was the third meeting between Washington and Cal, the last just the previous weekend. Cal had just lost to No. 4 UCLA just before and played the Huskies immediately afterwards. Hoping to end the streak, Washington comes up short losing 1-4. The Huskies took the field two pairs at a time, No. 5 and No. 4 playing first. No. 5 pairs Hannah Jerex And Shannon Gormally lost their match to Buchner/Young-Gomez 24-22, 21-13. Followed by Mary Sinclair And Teagan DeFalco taking on McKeown/Dreibholz. The No. 4 pair lost 21-19, 21-19. Then followed pairs 2 and 3. Piper Monk-Heidrich And Kendall Mather took on Radell/Delgado from Cal. The pair dropped the first set 21-12 and the second 21-14 to give Cal their 3edpoint and game. This was followed by Scarlett Dahl And Paloma Bowman at No. 3 opposite Gessner/Martin. The pair lost 21-19, 22-20. The last pair to go to the track was the best pair Natalie Robinson And Chloe Loreen opposite Caffo/Waters-Leiga. After losing to Cal’s top pair the weekend before, Wahsington craved revenge. Washington dropped the first set 16-21, but then won the second 21-15. The Dawgs fought to the end of an 18-16 win to give the Huskies their lone point. Washington Beach Volleyball

April 7, 2023

Palo Alto, California Match 1 #13Washington5

Utah 0 1.Robinson/Loreen (WASH) dev. Andrews/Narancich (UTAH) 21-16, 21-12

2. Monk-Heidrich/Mather (WASH) def. Messier/McAlister (UTAH) 21-13, 21-17

3. Bowman/Dahl (WASH) def. Vezzani/Karich (UTAH) 21-14, 21-10

4. DeFalco/Sinclair (WASH) def. Cottam/Wessel (UTAH) 21-17, 21-12

5. Yerex/Gormally (WASH) def. Jacinto/Pitzak (UTAH) 21-18, 21-18

Order of finish: 4, 2, 5, 3, 1 Match 2 #13Washington 1

#9 California 4 1. Robinson/Loreen (WASH) def. Caffo/Waters-Leiga (CAL) 16-21, 21-16, 18-16

2. Radell/Delgado (CAL) def. Monk-Heidrich/Mather (WASH) 21-12, 21-14

3. Gessner/Martin (CAL) defined. Dahl/Bowman (WAS) 21-19, 22-20

4. McKeown/Dreibholz (CAL) defeated. DeFalco/Sinclair (WAS) 21-19, 21-19

5. Defeats Buchner/Young-Gomez (CAL). Yerex/Gormal (WAS) 24-22, 21-13

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 3, 1

