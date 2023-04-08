The rise and fall of tennis Great Boris Becker

GettyImages-478749912 – Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

An early scene in Boom Boom! The world against Boris Beckera new two-part documentary about the German tennis great who won Wimbledon at age 17 before going down as the Hindenburg, summarizes what has made the athlete such a controversial figure. Ion Tiriac, a Romanian businessman who led Becker at his peak from 1984 to 1993, compares the athlete to a child who tries to tempt fate by repeatedly sticking his finger in a flame.

He’s just trying to see if he’s getting burned or not, says Tiriac.

Directed by one of the world’s most prolific documentary filmmakers, Alex Gibney (Enron: The smartest guys in the room, Getting Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Faith), and premieres Apple TV+ April 7 Boom Boom! features two lengthy sit-down interviews with Becker, now 55, in 2019 as Becker faced a bankruptcy auction after a series of financial missteps, and in 2022, days before Becker was sent to jail in London for failing to repay his debt and tax evasion, hiding part of his finances. (He was eventually sentenced to 30 months in prison and released on December 15, 2022 after serving eight months behind bars.)

Gibney’s film also features interviews with people in and around Becker’s job, including Tiriac; his ex-wife Barbara; Novak Djokovic, who was coached by Becker from 2014-2016; and contemporary rivals John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg, the latter of whom Becker idolized growing up.

It’s an extraordinary story: Becker was born in Leimen, a relatively small town in West Germany. He won his first tennis tournament at age 6, began competing professionally with men at age 14, turned pro at age 16, and won Wimbledon in 1985 at age 17, becoming the youngest ever Major champion . It is fascinating to watch footage of a teenaged Becker, who looks like a German schoolboy with his parted red hair and blushing cheeks, sending tennis greats to hoist the biggest trophy in pro tennis. It’s no surprise that Becker quickly became a teen idol, landed a number of brand sponsorship deals and racked up millions, all the while guided by Tiriac, a protective manager and savvy marketing mind.

I was like a little boy in a toy store, Becker says of his Wimbledon run.

Boris Becker in Boom Boom! The world versus Boris Becker.

In the late 1980s, Becker became addicted to sleeping pills and even claimed he was drowsy from sleeping pills during the 1990 Wimbledon final, which he lost to Stefan Edberg in five sets. Part of Becker’s mystique was his tendency to put himself in bad situations on the court, drop a set or two, and then fight back to win in dramatic fashion. He would go on to win six Grand Slam singles titles, including Wimbledon in 1985, 1986 and 1989.

He was also an iconoclast. One of the most fascinating parts of Boom Boom! concerns his relationship with his ex-wife Barbara Becker, who is black. Becker met the designer and model in 1992, and the two married in 1993, when she was eight months pregnant with their child. They famously posed nude together on the cover of Germanys strict magazine in 1993, and their relationship became tabloid fodder, with the German media pelting the pair with racial slurs. A German newspaper even ran a headline Go Back to the Bush about his wife, and the couple were pursued by death threats and forced to travel with guards. Their ugly media treatment is reminiscent of the predicament of another celebrity ginger and his black partner: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He had that glow that atmospheric energy of changing the room and making it lighter and brighter, his wife Barbara says in the film, adding: For the hero, the blonde, blue-eyed German, to be a black woman choose since his wife a big agreement.

In 1999, things started to get really bad for Becker. After losing in straight sets in the fourth round at Wimbledon to Aussie Patrick Rafter, Becker, who had recently lost his father, acknowledged it was his last Wimbledon tournament. That night, Becker told Barbara, who was pregnant with their second child, that he wanted to party one last night like a pro tennis player before hanging up. So he went to Nobu with some friends and ran into Angela Ermakova, a Russian woman he had met a few weeks earlier at the same trendy London restaurant.

Many things happened, says Becker in the document from the Nobu meeting. I can tell you we went to the back room, no it wasn’t the closet, the closet is way too small, we got together, we had sex. I didn’t have Angela’s number, I had no contact, and that was that. I went back to my team, my boys, paid the bill and went home. The encounter would have lasted five seconds.

Eight months later, Angela emerged, heavily pregnant, and told Becker that he is the father.

I said, well, I believe you had sex, but you have the baby, and we’re going to the doctor, and we’re doing the DNA test, and if it’s my baby, I’m responsible for it, I’ll take care of it to assure. Period, says Becker in the documentary.

Here Gibney, narrating the film, informs the viewer that Becker’s memory doesn’t match reality (one of many examples of this). Becker at the time didn’t take responsibility for the child; rather, he vehemently denied it in an outrageous manner. He crowed to the press that it was all a conspiracy that Angela had only performed oral sex on him, stolen his semen and inseminated herself. He even hinted that the Russian mafia had a hand in it.

I didn’t take him down. He took herself down, Angela says in archive footage.

In January 2001, Barbara got a divorce from Becker and walked away with $14.4 million, their Florida home, and full custody of their two children. A month later, Becker acknowledged that he was the father of Angela’s child. And then, in 2002, German courts came after Becker because he owed $1.6 million in back taxes because he lived in Munich for a few years in the 1990s while claiming to live in the tax haven of Monaco. Becker paid a hefty fine and avoided jail time.

Now facing financial difficulties, Becker made some bad financial decisions to secure a £4.6 million loan from a UK bank against his future income and take out a £1.25 million bridging loan on his home in Mallorca, Spain, with 25 percent interest.

Many athletes believe that the money we earn during our careers will keep coming in afterwards, so we don’t adapt our lifestyle fast enough, Becker confesses in the film. You keep spending money you no longer earn, you spend the money you used to earn. So yes, I blame myself.

A British bank eventually forced him to liquidate his assets to pay his bills, which included selling some of his tennis trophies. In 2018, Becker did the publicity rounds saying that the Central African Republic had offered him a job as an attaché for sports/humanitarian/cultural affairs in the EU. The job apparently granted him diplomatic immunity from his bankruptcy in the UK. Unfortunately, the man who brokered the deal, Stephan Welk, was a con man who had given Becker a fake diplomatic passport. Around this time, his second wife, Lilly, filed for divorce, citing Becker’s drinking problem, and his former business partner, Hans-Dieter Cleven, came forward claiming that Becker owed him more than $40 million in back wages . Everywhere in Boom Boom! you get the impression that Becker is a very naive man who rose to fame early on, was micromanaged for his early adult life and constantly attracted leeches.

In an interview conducted two days before his 2022 sentencing, he begins to cry at the thought of his predicament.

It is very difficult. Are difficult. I think my my buttocks I’ll know what to think. I face it, you know, I’m not going to hide or run away. [I will] accept any punishment I get, he says. There’s a reason for this. There’s a reason this happens. My life has always been a little different from most other lives.

He pauses and adds, “That’s not the end. There’s another chapter coming.

