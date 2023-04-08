Gear up for one last championship run!

Especially for Yahoo Sports

Just over a week to go! I’m still living in two fantasy leagues: being beaten in the first half of the RotoWire Staff Keeper Hockey League Finals and going neck-and-neck to the finish line in a Yahoo! public roto competition.

It would be great to see some live matches, but then it just makes me want to throw things at the TV when players don’t follow my bidding.

With the NHL schedule winding down, recommendations focus more on matchups and roster situations than team strength and pedigree. There are clubs that are stuck in playoff positions or way out of contention and have rested/shelf players. Since some of those announcements are made on game days, that makes it difficult to complete your fantasy lineups, especially in formats limited to weekly trades.

The best thing you can do is to keep everything together just enough to get the grand prize.

This also marks the last column of the season. Thank you for reading! I hope at least one of the players mentioned in the past six months has helped you in some way! And if not, maybe someone below will make a difference.

(Roasted rates from April 7)

Forward

Dylan Cozens, BUF (Yahoo: Last Call 57%)

Cozens played in his third NHL season with 66 points, 198 shots and a regular in the top power play. He also played an important role as the Sabers’ number 2 thanks to his offensive consistency and hard work. The club has a strong young squad, which bodes well for the future, and there’s a lot going for Cozens and others at the moment as Buffalo has five games left and a chance to make the playoffs. Check your league’s waiver to see if Cozens is available; anyway, charge up Sabers.

David Perron, DET (Yahoo: last call 54%)

The Red Wings lineup is a mix of veterans and youngsters, with Perron certainly fitting the previous description. In his first year with Detroit, the soon-to-be 35-year-old posted 23 goals, 31 assists, 186 shots and 102 hits. Perron is also second on the team with 28 power play points and has registered six goals and six assists, including a hat-trick last Tuesday from his last 10 games, as he Dylan Larkin as its exclusive centerpiece. He may still be available in one of the two leagues.

Bryan Rust, PIT (Yahoo: last call 51%)

Rust hasn’t hit his usual mark, although he’s been healthy all season and has seen his numbers improve following his recent reunion with Sydney Crosby. In the last nine games he collected eight points, 30 shots and 11 hits with an average of 20:25, of which 2:21 on the man advantage. As the Penguins push for a postseason berth, you can expect Rust to stay heavily involved in the offense and post plenty of fantasy stats the rest of the way.

Logan Couture, SJ (Yahoo: 47%)

While San Jose endured another disappointing campaign, a few holdovers have enjoyed career years. Everyone knows about Eric Karlson and his pursuit of 100 points, but less are aware of Couture’s achievements. He is just five points off a personal best, which is impressive given the Sharks’ 24th-place finish. Couture contributes in other areas as well, as evidenced by his 188 shots, 127 hits, and 68 blocks. He has been red-hot since January 28, with 10 goals and 19 assists.

Pavel Zacha, BOS (Yahoo: 28%)

With the Bruins on their way to making regular season history, they recently let a few players sit out for a while to recover for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Zacha has not missed a game as he achieved career highs with 18 goals and 35 assists. He excelled in addition to skating To David Pastr And David Krejci through most of the season and has amassed 10 points and 22 shots in three weeks, including five helpers from six games. That run shouldn’t slow down with upcoming matchups against Philly, Washington and Montreal.

Morgan Frost, PHI (Yahoo: 13%)

Speaking of the Flyers, their 2.67 goal average is far from impressive. But like the Sharks, a few gems can be found among the rubble. Frost got a brief taste of the major leagues before getting an extended look last year, though neither stay would be productive. That would continue this season as he made just three goals and three assists in his first 27 appearances. Everything changed on December 11, when Frost broke out with four points and duplicated that performance just over three weeks later. He kept the momentum going by taking on a key role as he tallied seven goals and six assists since mid-March.

Philip Tomasino, NSH (Yahoo: 5%)

Unable to convert a decent rookie campaign into a full-time role with the Predators, Tomasino spent the first half in the AHL, putting up 32 points from 38 appearances. He was called up in February and immediately posted a pair of outs, but has since gone off for 5 goals, 13 assists, 41 shots, 22 hits and 16 blocks. Tomasino’s responsibilities have recently expanded and he regularly logs more than 16 minutes while participating in the five-on-five main line and power play.

Daniel Sprong, SEA (Yahoo: 4%)

When Sprong was first seen in late December, he was able to produce a nice haul during limited ice time. Not much has changed in 2023 as he has made 23 points and 78 shots at 11:34 a night. Sprong continues to be a regular at the man advantage with 13 PPPs per year. With the Kraken about to close out the regular season against the Blackhawks, Coyotes and Golden Knights (twice), there should be plenty of opportunities to throw some pucks into the net.

Defenders

Mike Matheson, MON (Yahoo: 43%)

We’ve already covered Matheson twice, so no need to go much further than highlighting his huge role on the Montreal blueline. Just look at what he’s accomplished in the last 29 games: 26 points (including seven PPAs), 82 shots and 54 blocks for an average of over 25 minutes. The only possible downside to Matheson is the fact that the Habs have only three left against tough squads in the Leafs, Isles and Bruins, but sometimes in fantasy you just have to take the best player available and hope he stays hot.

Brady Skjei, CAR (Yahoo: 42%)

Skjei is all about scoring and shooting. He may be lacking in other categories, but he more than makes up for it at the offensive end, with six goals from the last 13 games complemented by three helpers and 38 pucks at the net. He also matched his high of seven PPPs, including a marker on Tuesday against Ottawa. Throw in a rematch with the Senators and other bottom half defense teams like the Sabres, Red Wings and Panthers and Skjei is ready to build on his recent numbers.

Jake Sanderson, OTT (Yahoo: 33%)

Ottawa appears to just miss out on qualifying for the postseason, which is a shame, because the team is exciting to watch. to lose Thomas Chabot And Jacob Chychrun didn’t help, of course, but that only added more responsibilities to Sanderson. The Senators managed to score 27 times in nine appearances, but Sanderson somehow failed to contribute and that’s while skating 25:14 a night. He’s still active throughout this stretch with 19 shots and 19 blocks and preceded it by providing seven to nine assists, so there’s hope he can bounce back from his slump.

Ryan Suter, DAL (Yahoo: 2%)

Suter won’t get you 40 points or log big minutes like he did in his heyday, but he’s been very reliable over the past month or so. There hasn’t been much in the way of the attack in his first 59 games, but the 18-year-old veteran has dug deep, scoring two goals and nine assists since February 27. And to prove he’s not one-dimensional, Suter said also recorded 19 shots, 19 blocks and 16 hits in the same time frame. He may be 38, but that shouldn’t make a difference if his contributions help you win a title.

goalkeepers

Alex Lyon, Florida (Yahoo: 18%)

Lyon briefly burst into the fantasy scene in January when he filled in for Sergey Bobrovsky And Spencer Knight to win twice and start four times the following week in the form of two back-to-backs. He is now back in the spotlight after the Russian went down again and was unavailable for the last five games. All Lyon has done is take wins in all five, turning back 172 of 179 shots, including 56 (!) of 58 against Ottawa on Thursday. Even if Bob returns soon, at least Lyon has earned the right to share the remaining duties.

Devon Levi, BUF (Yahoo: 9%)

It was quite the NHL debut for Levi as he beat the Rangers last Friday. That followed a two-year NCAA dominance at Northeastern, where he posted a 2.24 GAA and .933 save percentage on his way to consecutive Hobey Baker nominations in his “worst” season. He may have conceded six goals in Detroit on Thursday, but he still deserved the win in a shootout and impressed with some fine saves. As mentioned earlier, Buffalo has five games left. Since the Sabers recently signed Levi to an entry-level contract, they’ll probably want to see as much of him as possible to assess their long-term network situation.

Players to consider from past columns: Martin Necas, David Krejci, Matty Beniers, Brock Boeser, Robert Thomas, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jeff Skinner, Andrei Kuzmenko, Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Hayes, Barrett Hayton, Dawson Mercer, Mason McTavish, Dylan Strome , Lucas Raymond, Filip Chytil, Ryan Hartman, Jared McCann, JT Compher, Mikael Backlund, Anthony Beauvillier, Seth Jarvis, TJ Oshie, Alex Killorn, Boone Jenner, Scott Laughton, Brandon Hagel, Gabriel Vilardi, Phillip Danault, Jordan Eberle, Ivan Barbashev, Tom Wilson, Viktor Arvidsson, Eeli Tolvanen, Anton Lundell, Ondrej Palat, Owen Tippett, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jason Zucker, William Karlsson, Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, Kirill Marchenko, Brandon Montour, Cam Fowler, Owen Power, Jeff Petry, Evan Bouchard, Dmitry Orlov, Shayne Gostisbehere, Noah Hanifin, Vince Dunn, Rasmus Sandin, Bowen Byram, Juuso Valimaki, K’Andre Miller, Adam Larsson, Samuel Girard, Mattias Ekholm, Janis Moser, Vitek Vanecek, Filip Gustavsson, Martin Jones , Karel Vejmelka, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Stuart Skinner, Pheonix Copley, Semyon Varlamov, Jaroslav Halak, Philipp Grubauer, Joonas Korpisalo