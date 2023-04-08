Why I chose acting over sports Dele Odule

Veteran Nollywood actor, Dele Odule, in this interview with EBENEZER BAJELA talks about his passion for table tennis, his love for the Super Eagles and more

How do you relax when you are not acting?

I’m a table tennis player and I play a bit of it even though I’m not a professional player but I know the game and when people see me play they know I’m good at it. I’m not a football fan at all but that doesn’t mean I don’t know what football is about because I went to a teacher training college and before I graduated physical and health education was a compulsory subject so I have knowledge about football and other sports but the one the one I play effectively is table tennis.

Besides table tennis, what other sport do you like?

I played volleyball for Ogun State. Volleyball was a game I played when I was in teacher college and I played all the way up to the state level and I represented Ogun State in the early 80’s. That’s the only sport I will say I actually participated in when I was much younger , but occasionally I still play table tennis.

Many of our readers will remember seeing you in the movie Ti Oluwa Nile where you showed off your table tennis skills like a king. Why didn’t you make a career out of it?

I couldn’t do those two at the same time. I chose theater and I think I feel good about it. I started acting before I went to teacher training college. Immediately after graduating from modern school I started acting and as I like to be well read I went to teacher training college as an alternative to the high school I should have gone to. I developed an affinity with sports because it was mandatory to participate in PBL.

Have you ever entered a competition and won a medal?

I never entered a competition because it was all just for fun for me.

Who do you rate as the best table tennis player this country has ever produced?

For me I think I will say Waheed Ekun, he is very old now and there is also another player named Musa from Benue, but I can’t remember his other name. For the female, I’m going for Kehinde Okenla from Ogun State. Aruna Quadri is another great player who has made the country proud. I may not know much about the young generation, but I know a lot about Aruna Quadri and it’s my love for table tennis that still makes me know him.

How did your love for table tennis come about?

You know, as a kid we put benches together to play table tennis and because it was more fun, that’s how I developed an interest, later on I got a chance to play on a better surface and that’s how I got better at that game. Until recently I no longer have any table tennis sets at home. I’ve always had the table and the kits but it seems theater has taken up most of my time and I don’t have time for it but when I visit friends or go to places where I see table tennis I do still to play with.

You said you’re not a big football fan, does that mean you don’t watch the Super Eagles when they play?

It’s like asking me if I’m interested when the Yoruba culture is on display. I always watch the Super Eagles when they play because I am always interested in them, even though I may not be able to keep up with their activities but at the time I learned how to play them. I try to watch them. I am passionately in love with my country, passionately in love with my state and my city. I love Nigeria more than any other country and that is why I will not leave Nigeria for any other country. I pray that I don’t have any reason to move to another country and I never will.

The Eagles were once among the best football nations in the world, but in the latest FIFA rankings we dropped to 40th place. How does this make you feel?

I think the problem with this is that we rely too much on foreign players and the bitter truth is that they will not give their best. I am confident that the home players will put in more effort as they want to protect their country. During the era of Mudashiru Lawal, Segun Odegbami, they were in Nigeria and no foreign players and the passion was there because they wanted to make their country proud. When traveling abroad to beg a player to play for the country, there is a limit to what he can deliver, unlike those who were born and raised here.

I can use myself as a case study when we wanted to shoot Ti Oluwa Nile about 30 years ago they said they needed a young king who would perform effectively and I told them I was the right man for the job because they also wanted bring someone for the same role. If we can reduce the overdependence of overseas players and find a good technical person, I think we will get our football back on track.

Nigeria still seems to rely on the old hands in major tournaments. What do you think should be done to nurture talents?

My frank opinion is that sport should be included in the school curriculum and maintained. I also laugh at some people when they say that we depend on old people to get things done, but we must remember that the old ones started when they were young. This new generation is an era where babies are raising babies and a generation where the younger is not ready to do anything. Muammadu Buhari was 22 years old when he became a platoon commander and to this day he is still there because those who should take over are not ready and are cheating. That is the same problem with our sports and that is why it should be included in the school curriculum and enforced. This is the only way we can discover talent.

When I was in a teacher training college there was something we called intercollegiate and it was an annual event in the country and that’s how some of the top athletes were discovered, but today I doubt there are competitions within the high schools. All of these activities must be reintroduced and students must practice one sport in order to earn their degree.

Your friend and colleague Jide Kosoko said that he once played street football with Haruna Ilerika, but doesn’t come close to football anymore and you say you hardly play table tennis…

(interrupts) Old age tends to rob you of sports and so it’s almost impossible when you get to a certain stage in life. Even our own profession is an exercise in itself. Right now I’m driving to a location and changing costumes can be demanding as you have to bend over and get up all the time. Sports and acting have a lot in common.