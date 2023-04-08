Bulls end a successful first day of the South Florida Invitational





Tampa, Florida, April 7, 2023 The University of South Florida track and field team finished the South Florida Invitational with three wins and several all-time top ten numbers. Kobe Babin And Stone baker started the day for the Bulls, taking first (5.25m / 17-2.75) and second (5.10m / 16-8.75) respectively. Babin set a new personal best, putting him fourth on the program’s all-time list. NCAA indoor champion Roman Beckford remains undefeated this season, claiming another first-place finish at the South Florida Invitational after jumping 2.22m (7-3.25). Kendell Mosley finished third in the event with a new personal best of 2.07m (6-9.5). In the shot put competition John Jeremiah finished second with a score of 16.89m (55-5), later placed third in the discus throw with a score of 50.80m (166’8). Danielson Mahautière , Shevie Reid , Jaleel Croal And Elijah Wright started the track events of the day in the 400-meter relay and finished in sixth place with a time of 40.62 seconds, the fourth-best time in the program’s history. Later on the day, Victor Steiner took second place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.02 seconds. Shortly after, Elijah Wright finished second in the 400 meters to the Bulls after a time of 47.20. Ezekiel Shore achieved a new personal best of 1:55.71 in the 800m race and finished seventh in the event. Meanwhile, in the 400 meter hurdles, Michael Bourne III finished third with a season-best time of 54.22 seconds. Shevie Reid recorded the second victory for the bulls, winning the 200-meter dash in 20.45 seconds. On the 5000 meters Nicholas Kamen finished second with 15:10.73, followed by Tyler Wadsworth fourth with a new personal best of 15:23.62. Sebastian Edwards also claimed a personal best of 15:32.45 to finish seventh in the competition. Wright, Zayquan Lincoln , Daunte O’Banion and Bourne took first place in the 4x400m relay with a score of 3:13.73, closing the first day of competition at USF Track and Field Stadium. Tomorrow the women’s day two of the South Florida solicitation begins with the hammer throw at 11 a.m. About USF Track and Field The USF track and field team has earned 56 All-American selections and at least one All-American in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes to claim 11 honors in 2021. Roman Beckford won the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championship in the men’s high jump. resident of Tampa Shania Benjamin set a program record with three All-American honors during the 2021 outdoor season, while 2016 graduate triple jumper Matthew O’Neal became USF’s first six-time NCAA All-American. Bulls have two NCAA second-place finishers since 2013: O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). Head coach Eric Jenkin took over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 offseason, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field Stadium on the east side of campus. #GoBulls

