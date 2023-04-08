Hugh Freeze reveals that he has not turned over the role of Auburn Football QB1 to interested portal targets





Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze revealed that he refused to give QB1 guarantees to transfer portal quarterback targets interested in the Plains from the last transfer portal cycle until John Zenor of the Associated Press. “We might have had one or two in the last portal if I had told them certain words they wanted to hear,” Freeze said. “Like they’re the man and everything. But I’m just not made that way. “We are absolutely going to look at any scenario that becomes an option. We’ll go down and see if that’s the best thing for this program. And that is ultimately what we need to do, what is best for the program.” Was Freeze talking about NC State’s Devin Leary choosing Kentucky? Or Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State, who chose Ole Miss? Freeze’s comments open the door to speculation about which QBs weren’t open to QB competition with Robby Ashford, TJ Finley and Holden Geriner on the Plains. Hugh Freeze seeking leadership of Auburn football QB1 Freeze told the AP what he was looking for in a go-ahead caller, and it sounds like a leader is what the 53-year-old Oxford native needs in his first QB1 as head coach of the Auburn football program. “The interesting thing will be their reaction to the competition that has been created and will continue to go on,” said Freeze. “And being the quarterback for me at an SEC school, in a place like Auburn, takes a toll. And that weight doesn’t stop once spring training 15 is over. How does that go through the summer, what does that look like in the leadership of this team? That will ultimately all factor into who gets that first nod. It will be interesting to see how everyone reacts to that.” Ashford underwent a coaching change mid-season and came out on the other side, while Finley has endured heavy scrutiny at Auburn and is still here for a third year. Geriner, meanwhile, led Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School over Columbus Carver in Atlanta to win Georiga’s AAAA title game in 2021, the last time he was a starter. If any of the aforementioned quarterbacks fail this spring, Freeze can head to the portal to find his QB1.

