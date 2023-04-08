Tennis sweeps Camden on both sides as women celebrate seniors day





JERSEY CITY, NJ The New Jersey City University men’s and women’s tennis teams hosted a pair of New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) games at the Lincoln Park Tennis Center on Friday, April 7, when Rutgers-Camden came to town. The NJCU women, who also celebrated Senior Day in the afternoon, defeated the Scarlet Raptors 9-0. The Gothic Knight men also dispatched Camden, 9-0. Prior to the start of the day’s action, the NJCU Women (7-3, 4-0 NJAC) recognized their two graduating seniors, Giada Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo dello Sport Marco Pantani) And Eliza Clamor (Auckland, New Zealand/Rangitoto College) as well as third year team member and team captain, Lockslea Mayers (Westminster, Maryland/Westminster) . See below for the photos, courtesy of PrescodMedia. Gallery: (7/4/2023) 2023 NJCU WTennis Senior Day Women | NJCU 9, Rutgers-Camden 0 Once the game started against Rutgers-Camden (2-6, 0-2 NJAC), the Gothic Knights crouch down and get to work. Second doubles was the first to finish as a sophomore Vanshita Malhotra (Barwala, India/DAV model school) And Sara Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo Falcone Borsellino) swept their opponents 8-0. The next series and third doubles with an 8-0 win of their own was freshman Sophia Jurina (Munich, Germany/Carl-Spitzweg-Gymnasium) and Mayers. In the end, Giada and Clamor finished with the 8-3 victory in the first doubles match, putting NJCU ahead 3-0 on their way to singles. Sara opened the singles with a landslide, 6-0, 6-0, victory over #5 to make it 3-0 before Malhotra won her match in the third singles (6-2, 6-0) to make it 4-0 to make 0. finally, Jurina took the win with her 6-1, 6-1 victory in the fourth singles. freshman Mar Julia (Barcelona, ​​​​​​Spain/INS Sant Quirze) continued the winning ways for Jersey City, taking a 6-4, 6-1 win over #6 before Giada took a 6-1, 6-2 win over #1. The last match to end was the most contentious match of the afternoon as Clamor won in the second singles, 6-2, 7-6 (40. Men | NJCU 9, Rutgers-Camden 0

For the Gothic Knight men (6-6, 1-0 NJAC), this was their first conference game of the season, but they made quick work of the Scarlet Raptors (0-6, 0-2 NJAC) for the scoreless sweep. Rutgers-Camden forfeited third doubles and sixth hits to start, so NJCU took a 2-0 lead heading into the doubles start. Beginner Pedro Caro-Accino Roca (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain/British School of Gran Canaria) and sophomores Joaquin Pluis (Buenos Aires, Argentina/Santa Felicitas) teamed up for the 8-0 win on the second doubles to kick things off for junior Alexander Ley (Las Palmas, Spain/IES Polytechnic) And Jordi Julia (Barcelona, ​​​​​​Spain/IES Sant Quirze del Valles) capped it off with an 8-1 victory over #1. Leading 4-0 at the start of the singles, Jersey City only needed one more win to make it official, and Caro was the one to do it first, winning 6-0, 6-0 at the second singles. Not far behind on the third basehit was Julia with another scoreless, 6-0, 6-0 sweep. Ley was the other Gothic Knight to win 6-0, 6-0 in the first singles. Loras closed his match on the fourth singles, 6-0, 6-1, for junior Pau Torrebella (Palma de Mallorca, Spain/banks) made his NJCU tennis debut in the fifth singles, winning 6-4, 6-3. Next one: The women get a few days off, having just played four games in six days (4-0). They’ll be back in action in Mahwah, NJ, for more NJAC play on Monday afternoon, April 10 at Ramapo College, starting at 4:00 PM. The Jersey City men will play another NJAC East Division game on the road at SUNY Oneonta tomorrow, Saturday, April 8, starting at 3 p.m. in Oneonta, N.Y. They will then join the NJCU women at Mahwah on Monday, also at 16.00 hours

