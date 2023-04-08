Michigan hockey player Adam Fantilli has won the Hobey Baker Award

Tampa, Fla. His team may not have reached the final goal, but Adam Fantilli added a top-notch sweetener to his college resume the night after his Michigan Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four by Quinnipiac, in a 5-2 loss at Tampas Amalie Arena.

Fantilli, an expected top pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, was named Friday as the Hobey Baker Award winner given annually to the best player in college hockey at a ceremony in Tampa. Minnesota forwards Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes) and Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs) placed second.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said Fantilli after being declared the winner. “Those two players are phenomenal guys. I’m sure they’ll be venturing out tomorrow. It could have gone either way, and I’m glad mine did, but yes, it was absolutely nerve-wracking.”

Fantilli became only the third freshman to win the award, joining Paul Kariya (Maine, 1999) and Jack Eichel (Boston University, 2015). He is the third Michigan Wolverine to win the Hobey and the first since Kevin Porter in 2008. Brendan Morrison won the award in 1997. Past and current Wolverines Luke Hughes (2022), Matty Beniers (2022) and Quinn Hughes (2019) were the schools most recent top-10 finalists.

Fantilli led the country in points (65) by a significant margin, totaling 30 goals and 35 assists. Cooley is second with 60 points (22-38). Fantilli’s 30th goal came in the second period of Thursday’s Frozen Four. Earlier in the night, Fantilli and sophomore Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes were named First-Team All-Americans. Fantilli was also named the 2023 Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year.

The entire Michigan team stuck around after being eliminated to support Fantilli at the ceremony.

“It means the world to me. I mean, like I said in my speech, those guys are my brothers,” Fantilli said. “I’m so glad they were able to stay.”

While a player of Fantilli’s caliber is typically earmarked for an opportunity in the NHL once drafted, top Michigan players tend to return for a second year. Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson and Hughes all played two seasons at Michigan as top-five draft picks. Fantilli said he hasn’t even begun to think about that decision yet. The NHL Draft begins Wednesday, June 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” Fantilli said. “I need to talk to those around me and discuss that decision, and eventually I’ll find one soon.”

Sophomore forward Dylan Duke on Wednesday called Fantilli the best player I’ve ever played with.

Owen (Power) and Matty Beniers are next to him, but he’s doing a lot to make himself better, Duke said. At the end of the day, he’s a great person and I think that’s why he’s having so much success on the ice. He treats us all with respect and he’s just like the rest of us. He doesn’t act like he should go first overall, second overall, whatever he’s going to do.

He’s just a special person.

A native of Nobleton, Ontario, Fantilli was previously named to the Big Tens All-Freshman First Team, All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Knies won Big Ten Player of the Year. In January, he won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Fantillis Michigan linemate, freshman forward Gavin Brindley, went with a different description: He’s a generational talent.

I’ve played against him since I was 10 years old, said Brindley. We had a lot of fights growing up. Now playing in the same team, that’s quite special, now playing on the same line. He’s one of my best buddies on the team. He sits in my dorm every night watching hockey after practice.

He’s just grown so much as a person… his game, it’s obviously something special to watch. He’s a pro. With that (six-foot-tall) frame of his and what he can do out there, it’s pretty special.

Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato, who played on Porter’s 2008 team that also reached the Frozen Four, spoke of Fantillis’ competitiveness as a differentiator.

It’s the culture these guys have created. I think it’s an honor for them, and Adams is part of that, Naurato said. He doesn’t want to be treated like a high-end draft pick or think he’s above it. They are just teammates and buddies enjoying the ride.

Michigan is now tied with Boston College and Boston University for the third most Hobey Baker winners (three) in NCAA history. Harvard and Minnesota each have four and Minnesota Duluth six.

