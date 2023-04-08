Sports
Michigan hockey player Adam Fantilli has won the Hobey Baker Award
Tampa, Fla. His team may not have reached the final goal, but Adam Fantilli added a top-notch sweetener to his college resume the night after his Michigan Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four by Quinnipiac, in a 5-2 loss at Tampas Amalie Arena.
Fantilli, an expected top pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, was named Friday as the Hobey Baker Award winner given annually to the best player in college hockey at a ceremony in Tampa. Minnesota forwards Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes) and Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs) placed second.
“It was nerve-wracking,” said Fantilli after being declared the winner. “Those two players are phenomenal guys. I’m sure they’ll be venturing out tomorrow. It could have gone either way, and I’m glad mine did, but yes, it was absolutely nerve-wracking.”
Fantilli became only the third freshman to win the award, joining Paul Kariya (Maine, 1999) and Jack Eichel (Boston University, 2015). He is the third Michigan Wolverine to win the Hobey and the first since Kevin Porter in 2008. Brendan Morrison won the award in 1997. Past and current Wolverines Luke Hughes (2022), Matty Beniers (2022) and Quinn Hughes (2019) were the schools most recent top-10 finalists.
Fantilli led the country in points (65) by a significant margin, totaling 30 goals and 35 assists. Cooley is second with 60 points (22-38). Fantilli’s 30th goal came in the second period of Thursday’s Frozen Four. Earlier in the night, Fantilli and sophomore Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes were named First-Team All-Americans. Fantilli was also named the 2023 Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year.
The entire Michigan team stuck around after being eliminated to support Fantilli at the ceremony.
“It means the world to me. I mean, like I said in my speech, those guys are my brothers,” Fantilli said. “I’m so glad they were able to stay.”
While a player of Fantilli’s caliber is typically earmarked for an opportunity in the NHL once drafted, top Michigan players tend to return for a second year. Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson and Hughes all played two seasons at Michigan as top-five draft picks. Fantilli said he hasn’t even begun to think about that decision yet. The NHL Draft begins Wednesday, June 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
“I don’t know, to be honest,” Fantilli said. “I need to talk to those around me and discuss that decision, and eventually I’ll find one soon.”
Sophomore forward Dylan Duke on Wednesday called Fantilli the best player I’ve ever played with.
Owen (Power) and Matty Beniers are next to him, but he’s doing a lot to make himself better, Duke said. At the end of the day, he’s a great person and I think that’s why he’s having so much success on the ice. He treats us all with respect and he’s just like the rest of us. He doesn’t act like he should go first overall, second overall, whatever he’s going to do.
He’s just a special person.
A native of Nobleton, Ontario, Fantilli was previously named to the Big Tens All-Freshman First Team, All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Knies won Big Ten Player of the Year. In January, he won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Fantillis Michigan linemate, freshman forward Gavin Brindley, went with a different description: He’s a generational talent.
I’ve played against him since I was 10 years old, said Brindley. We had a lot of fights growing up. Now playing in the same team, that’s quite special, now playing on the same line. He’s one of my best buddies on the team. He sits in my dorm every night watching hockey after practice.
He’s just grown so much as a person… his game, it’s obviously something special to watch. He’s a pro. With that (six-foot-tall) frame of his and what he can do out there, it’s pretty special.
Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato, who played on Porter’s 2008 team that also reached the Frozen Four, spoke of Fantillis’ competitiveness as a differentiator.
It’s the culture these guys have created. I think it’s an honor for them, and Adams is part of that, Naurato said. He doesn’t want to be treated like a high-end draft pick or think he’s above it. They are just teammates and buddies enjoying the ride.
Michigan is now tied with Boston College and Boston University for the third most Hobey Baker winners (three) in NCAA history. Harvard and Minnesota each have four and Minnesota Duluth six.
nbianchi@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @nolanbianchi
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/college/2023/04/07/michigan-wolverines-hockeys-adam-fantilli-named-hobey-baker-award-winner/70092251007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Table tennis legend Burjor Khambatta passed away
- The show must continue. Inside the Tootsies Tennis Fashion Show at River Oak
- Laredo, Texas, again the main US gateway for international trade
- Loretta Jane Sobczynski, 85, of Virginia Beach
- Lovetovisit.com Raises $2.1 Million in Expansion Funds
- Xi Jinping orders new military maneuvers against Taiwan
- Barabak: Donald Trump takes pity on Mar-a-Lago
- ‘Sex/Life’ canceled on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter
- Group creates Adult Hockey League in St. Joseph | Sport
- 10 Best Colognes for Men to Smell Like a Dream in 2023
- Google mistakenly paid $1,000 to some Pixel users
- Pakistani Imran Khan to Brazilian Lula Da Silva; Here Are Wealthy and Influential World Leaders Who Were Indicted or Jailed Before Donald Trump