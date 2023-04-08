Charleston Open: Jessica Pegula defeats Paula Badosa, books semi with Belinda Bencic





Top-seeded Jessica Pegula held Paula Badosa 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) on Friday to set up a semifinal match with defending champion Belinda Bencic as the top four seeded advanced to the WTA Charleston clay court tournament. Switzerland’s Bencic, seeded fourth, won her ninth straight game in Charleston as she beat seventh-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3. Second-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced as Anna Kalinskaya withdrew from their quarter-final due to illness. Jabeur led 6-0, 4-1 as Kalinskaya called it a day and the Tunisian reached the semi-finals for the third year in a row. Next, she will face third-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who turned the tables on ninth-seeded American Madison Keys 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-2 in a battle between former Charleston champions. Kasatkina recorded only her second win over Keys in 10 career meetings. World No. 3, Pegula took just 35 minutes to take the opening set from Badosa and broke to open the second. Pegula continued her service games and served for the match at 5–4, only for Badosa to break the set and level it. The Spaniard held off a break point in the next game as they went to the tiebreak where she saved a match point with a forehand winner before giving Pegula another with a forehand long, her backhand into the net allowing Pegula to finally celebrate. Pegula, who is looking for her first title on clay, will have to do her job against Bencic, who is chasing her third title of the season after wins in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi. Jabeur, who improved to 2-0 against Kalinskaya and reached her second semi-final of the season. Also read | 365 days as world number 1: Iga Swiateks champion runs on and off the field The first was in Adelaide in January. Since then, Jabeur – last year’s defeated finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open – has had surgery for a knee injury at the Australian Open. She missed the WTA tournaments in Doha and Dubai, and lost her opener in the second round in Miami after a fall in the third round at Indian Wells. However, Jabeur watched at home on the green clay in Charleston and reached the semifinals without dropping a set.

