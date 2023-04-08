Stonehill SB knocked down by Merrimack in Doubleheader Two-Day Series





ANDOVER, Massachusetts (April 7, 2023) – Today, the Stonehill College softball team hung out in Andover, Massachusetts to continue their two-day streak against conference competitor Merrimack College in a doubleheader, where the Skyhawks put up a tough fight, but finished with two losses. Game 1: The Skyhawks played their first game of the day at noon and lost by only one point with a score of 2-3. Notable achievements: Key moments: In the top of the fourth inning, with no runs scored for either team, DH Paige Wodarski reached first base on an error by Merrimack’s shortstop, with pinch-runner Catherine Price step in.

Then Price was able to steal second and third baseman Shannon Conte reached first base on an error by the pitcher, which moved Price to third base with a pinch runner Chloe Kelly steps in.

Then batting in the top of the fourth, second baseman Courtney Brochu bunted to earn a single, sending home pinch runner Price for a run, earning an RBI and making it 1–0.

Immediately after, still in the top of the fourth, catcher Isabella Therrien doubled to left field, sending Brochu to third and Kelly home to make it 2-0.

Throwing a solid game was pitcher Skylar Brandemarte, who threw 44 strikes, four strikeouts and two 3 up 3 down innings. Pitching Records: Win: Merrimack- Fornwalt (83-58), Thompson (21-14) Loss: Stonehill Skylar Brandemarte (66-44) Game 2: The Skyhawks played their second game of the day right after, losing again by only one point with a score of 1-2. Notable achievements: Key moments: In the top of the fourth inning, the Skyhawks trailed third basemen by two runs Shannon Conte singled and landed himself on first base.

Next, catcher Isabella Therrien doubled to center field, sending home Conte for an RBI that left the score tied at 1-2 before the end of the game.

Pitcher Kelly Mayette pitched a solid game, striking out six batters and having a single 3 up, 3 down inning. Pitching Records: Win: Merrimack- Michitson (28) Loss: Stonehill Kelly Mayette (27) Next one: Stonehill is next week on Wednesday April 12the for a doubleheader game against the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island at 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook And Instagram.

