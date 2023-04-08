Sports
Recap Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Third Twenty20 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown
All the third T20 cricket action between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.
Second T20 report:
Adam Milne has issued a timely reminder of his bountiful talents to send the T20 series against Sri Lanka to a decider.
The fast bowler took his first international five-wicket bag during today’s second match in Dunedin to complete a nine-wicket win to keep the series 1-1.
Away from the Black Caps since November due to an injury and subsequent fitness issues, Milne looked back to his best as he removed the top of the tourists before packing the tail.
He became only the third Black Caps bowler to take a five wicket T20I sack, after Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, finishing with figures of 5–26 from four menacing overs.
It feels great, Milne said. I’ve played a lot of T20 cricket and I know five-sharps don’t happen that often. So it’s definitely something special to enjoy and a memory that I will take with me throughout my cricket career.
Milne’s efforts saw Sri Lanka, who had been sent off, dismissed for 141. New Zealand needed 15 overs to chase their target, with Chad Bowes (31 from 15) attacking early and Tim Seifert (79 not from 43) taking the finished with six. sixes and his third highest T20I score.
The win moved the hosts into the series after being put in a super-over at Eden Park during Sunday’s opener. The teams now head to Queenstown for Saturday’s decider, with Milne playing an important role again.
That could have been the case earlier in the summer given the unavailability of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. But after suffering a hamstring injury in November, Milne decided to pull out of the Pakistan and India tour to focus on his recovery.
Injuries have plagued the 30-year-old during an international career that began in 2010, and he knows consistency is key in a year that will culminate in an ODI World Cup in India.
I’ve had a bit of a past with injuries coming and going, he said. I just try to control the body, keep it strong and healthy and be on top of the recovery.
I’ve found that the more consistent I am in terms of bowling and playing games, the better my bowling gets. So it’s just trying to find ways to keep me in the park, whether you’re taking care of yourself after matches or making sure you don’t bowl too many overs in practice. I think it’s just about being smart with your body.
Milne’s cleverness was on display in today’s triumph, varying his pace and finding his reward in bowling from a length.
He struck in his second over and, after the tourists consolidated well to advance 91-2, returned to the offense to make the key breakthrough immediately in the 12th over.
Kusal Perera’s dismissal led to Sri Lanka’s collapse, losing 8–50 in eight overs as the Black Caps bowlers produced one false shot after another.
Sri Lanka would still have hoped for a late flurry while Charith Asalanka remained in the fold. But Milne’s short cut to start 19th found the top edge to call for a different kind of fast finish.
Milne now went full and fast to the tailenders and twice knocked down the stumps into three balls to complete the innings.
You always dream of taking five wickets to New Zealand, he said. When I had three in that last one with the tailenders in, I felt a little greedy and tried to go for the stumps.
Mission accomplished, Milne has a few more on his mind. He will be part of the Black Caps T20 and ODI teams for their upcoming tour of Pakistan, with five 50-over matches a special opportunity to impress.
I would like to be part of the World Cup team, he said. The Pakistani one-day competitions are a good test for that in conditions on the subcontinent, so if you can perform individually, you have a chance of being selected.
