Group creates Adult Hockey League in St. Joseph | Sport





(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph may not be known as a hockey town, but a group of people are trying to change that. “Hockey is for everyone, and we want to grow the game here in St. Joe,” said St. Joe Hockey League’s Michael McGrath. Some guys from Canada that I met here when I moved here about four years ago, we really want to have a good organization here and start playing hockey.” While this league is in its early stages, with only two teams. It has already gained a lot of popularity from area players. I was actually looking for Kansas City and couldn’t find much to play. I can’t wait to get back on the ice. So hearing about these kinds of leagues like opening up and trying to play hockey is really good,” said St. Joseph Hockey League’s Chadron Cummins. Michael McGrath started a Facebook page to see if anyone would be interested in playing, and he immediately got a lot of interest. “So I started a Facebook page and kind of kicked the idea around and then started having about 70 members,” McGrath said. With most regional leagues taking place on late weeknights in Kansas City, McGrath knew he wanted to give the St. Joseph Guys the opportunity to not have to drive an hour to play. I’m just super proud of it. And everyone else is super happy with it too,” said McGrath. The guys were very nice to me. It wasn’t like the black sheep and the white herd just jumped in. I mean, they took me under their wing and have been super nice,” Cummins said. So far the league has 22 players divided into 2 teams. It’s a good start, but they hope to get more. We want a total of four teams. At the moment we have two and I think we can generate enough interest to do that,” said McGrath. The League plays on Thursday at 7:30 PM. For more information on how to get involved, please contact the Facebook page, St. Joseph Adult Hockey League.

