



Table tennis legend Burjor Khambatta (popularly known as Baji), who caused quite a stir with his defensive playing style, shocked the table tennis association when he was 5e April 2023, after a short illness. Born on 2nd In June 1935, Baji’s uncle, as he was affectionately known, rose to prominence in the early 1950s. Although he never won the national title, he was India’s second ranked player in 1955, 1957 and 1960. In addition, he was ranked in the top eight for seven consecutive years. He was arguably the best defensive player of his time. A solid defense with the occasional back tap, which his opponent would deliver unexpectedly, was the reason for his astonishing success – ‘Giantkiller’, ‘Shocks’, ‘Recovers to Beat’, as the headlines of his newspaper clippings were so painstakingly preserved revealed by his family. It is therefore no surprise that he came to be known as The Great Wall of India. During his reign, Baji outclassed all his contemporaries including Dilip Sampat, Sudhir Thackersey, Uttam Chandarana and Bomi Amalsadwalla. At one point, the SBI team boasted about three Parsis: Farrokh Khodaiji, Baji Khambatta and Bomi Amalsadwalla. Farrokh Khodaiji, former numero uno of TT, said: “Baji was humility personified. Those who asked him for advice were never returned. Baji was a player you would like to have on your team.” In 1955, Baji represented India in Afghanistan in an invitation tournament, defeating Kabir – Afghanistan’s number one player. 30e December 1957 marked his proudest moment, when he reached the national final in Colombo, after beating Ceylon’s best player in the semi-finals (Ceylon was then considered part of India for the Nationals). However, rapid technological breakthroughs and radical changes in attacking style of play did not help his ultra-defensive style in later years, though he continued to play for Bombay and Maharashtra well into the 1960s. His age and slow gait belied a keen memory. On 14e In October 2022, he presided as guest of honor at an occasion celebrating Parsee Gymkhana’s unique achievement of a hat-trick of wins in both the men’s and women’s categories, in the prestigious Mumbai First Division Interclub Table Tennis Tournament. His phenomenal memory allowed him to name not only the names of players at previous World Championships, but even the umpires of important matches, from over six decades ago! I remember he told me once when I visited his house that his favorite player was the Japanese Hiroji Satoh, who won the world singles title when the championship was first held in India – in Bombay in 1952. The reason , as he explained, Satoh surprised his opponents with sponge rubber – the very first time it was used – forever revolutionizing the way table tennis was played. Even after Baji stopped playing competitive table tennis, he kept himself busy as the chairman of the selection committee and coach cum manager of the Maharashtra team and his State Bank of India team. In recent years, he loved to play cards and was seen at Hindu Gymkhana, engaged in playing rummy with friends. He was a familiar face at the awards ceremony of the Parsee Gymkhana All-Parsee TT Tournaments. While praising the current emerging Parsee youth, he also lamented the fact that after Farrokh Khodaiji no Parsi had been able to break into the top eight. Rest in peace, Baji-uncle. All-Parsee TT tournaments will never be the same without you. Latest posts from Hoshang K. Katrak (see everything)

