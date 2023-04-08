LIVE updates | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal vs Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket news





Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match at Guwahati on Saturday. DC’s batting unit struggled in the first two games due to the raw pace of Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will be relieved to face a mid 80 mph attack consisting of Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder. However, the cheating of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal can prove challenging in the hot afternoon and early evening conditions. Barsapara Stadium’s scoring pattern suggests batters are getting value for their shots, which could bring some relief to DC. In addition, the absence of the dangerous Jos Buttler, who has stitches on his little finger, could be an advantage for DC. However, DC’s poor banking strength in terms of Indian talent is a significant drawback. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson were in good form in the first two games and could pose a challenge to DC’s bowlers. The use of ‘Impact Player’ Aman Hakim Khan and the utility of Axar Patel as a left-handed bowler will be critical to DC’s strategy.

Although RR lost their previous match, they remain the favorites to win this one. At Guwahati, a total of less than 190 will be easy for the chasing team, but the afternoon game will somewhat negate the dew factor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/live-cricket-score-rr-vs-dc-2023-match-no-11-rajasthan-royals-vs-delhi-capitals-indian-premier-league-barsapara-cricket-stadium-guwahati-sanju-samson-vs-david-warner-2592317 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

