Eagles kick off spring football with a lot of energy and high expectations





FOOTBALL

4/7/2023 5:00 PM Rainy weather not enough to dampen the enthusiasm at Roos Field on Friday

CHENY, Wash. The Eastern Washington Eagles opened their 2023 spring football season at drizzly Roos Field on Friday, opening a month-long schedule that will culminate in the annual intrasquad Red-White game on Friday, April 28. Including the Red-White Game, the Eagles will hold 14 practices over 21 days. Despite the wet weather, excitement was high and energy was palpable for an Eagles group looking to recover from an uncharacteristic 3-8 season in 2022. “Those guys have taken it upon themselves to do a lot of extras,” said the head coach Aaron best , who is in his seventh season in charge. “The players are the ones who make it possible. They started from January, together they did it six, seven times a week outside of the required activity. (They have) made great strides to build a foundation.” Most commended for the work players have done so far during the off-season, including efforts in the weight room to get bigger and stronger. “Coach (Ryan) Groneman did a great job developing some competitive juices without a football in our hands. We focused on lifting, on the physical element of pushing weight.” The Eagles may be able to pare back a significant number of starters from last season, down to six on offense and eight on defense, but Best cautioned to note that every year is a new year. “We’re a year older, but that doesn’t mean we’re a year better,” Best noted. “That’s why we practice, to see where we make progress. Starting positions are not made in the spring.” “We need to get more tense as a team… and it starts with those guys with their hand down.” @CoachBestEWU before hitting the field for spring’s first practice MORE https://t.co/WBIbQfiU7u#GoEags #EKG | @EWUAthletics pic.twitter.com/BcVLZpUcDO EWU Football (@EWUFootball) April 7, 2023 Many eyes will certainly be on the quarterback position, true Kekoa Vesperas will compete with transfers this spring Jared Taylor And Michael Wortham . Visperas played in four games last season, including his first career start in a 45-21 victory over Northern Colorado to finish the season in which he went 17-for-212 for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns, for 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground. “I’m excited about the quarterback position,” Best continued. “It will be nice to see Kekoa play more this year, to improve his game. The two quarterbacks we brought in, to push Kekoa, to get reps and see how they develop with the running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. That position is going to be more fun to watch because two of those guys just came on campus a few months ago.” The Eagles only played with helmets on Friday as they go into full pads next week. They practice on Saturday morning and then again on Monday afternoon. Season ticket renewals and new season ticket deposits for the 2023 EWU football season are now available! Visit goeags.com/tickets or call the EWU Athletics Ticket Office at 509-359-6059 to secure yours today. Join the Eagle Athletic Fund for just $50 a year! Support Eagle student-athletes on and off the field while enjoying exclusive EAF benefits such as season ticket and tailgating priority, invitations to special events, exclusive access and more. Visit goeags.com/eaf for more information.

