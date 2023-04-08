Central tennis wins Kickapoo Invitational

By Don Eskins (for OzarksSportsZone.com)

The Central Bulldogs defeated the field at Friday’s Kickapoo Invitational Tournament at Gillenwaters Tennis Courts, in Springfield.

The Bulldogs defeated the host Kickapoo Chiefs in their final clutch of the day, in the round robin style event, to take this year’s tournament title.

Also participating were the Glendale Falcons, who finished third, and the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish, who finished fourth. The tournament field was rounded out by the Bolivar Liberators and the Parkview Vikings.

Central High head coach Donita Cox said her kids were ready to play and focused on clinching this year’s KIT title as play got underway.

“Our kids had a goal when they came here this morning and that goal was to win this tournament,” said the Bulldog coach. “With that in mind, they approached today’s event in a very professional manner and pulled it off.”

“They have worked very hard over the past few years to get to this point. Now they are reaping the rewards of all that hard work,” said Cox. “They are such a great group of kids both on and off the field and I am so proud of each and every one of them.”

Joshua Kim, who anchors the Bulldogs’ No. 1 spot, said there was also something else that motivated them to clinch this year’s title.

“We expect to win every time we go to court,” Kim said. “But we were defending champions this year and we wanted to make sure we don’t give up. We were all happy to repeat.”

“We definitely expected to win again this year,” said Central’s Raghav Bansil. “But it went much better for us than we expected. Everyone played exceptionally well and we dominated the tournament.”

According to tournament director and Kickapoo head coach Eric Wilbur, the tournament generally went smoothly and showcased many of the top high school tennis players in the area and state.

“It was a good tournament, unlike last year the weather was really good, and we saw really good competition from players from all six teams,” said Wilbur. “But in the end it was Central who rose to claim this year’s Kickapoo Invitational Championship.”

Wilbur was particularly pleased with the behavior of all participants in the tournament.

“All of our competitors seemed happy today. This is largely due to the coaches. They have all tried to instill in their children not only a certain amount of competition and sportsmanship, but also to just have fun,” he said. “That’s what tennis is all about, it’s a fun sport.”

Kickapoo’s Jeff Bai agreed.

“Our team is more like a family. We always play hard, but it’s not just about tennis. For us, it’s more about doing our best and having fun in the process,” said Bai. “When we have fun, we usually win. Although that didn’t happen today, we did our best and had a good time. That’s what families do. Now it’s on to our next tournament.”