Michigan freshman wins Hobey Baker Award as NCAA’s best hockey player

TAMPA, Florida — Brendan Morrison and Kevin Porter now have company in Michigan hockey history.

On Friday, freshman Adam Fantilli became the third player in Wolverines history to win the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best player in college hockey.

The NCAA scoring leader with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) received the award in front of fans, family, coaches and teammates at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa, Florida, beating Minnesota freshman forward Logan Cooley and sophomore forward Matthew Knies , who will both play Saturday night for the national championship after beating Boston University 6-2 on Thursday in Tampa, the site of the Frozen Four.

Fantilli, the overall projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, just completed one of the best seasons by a freshman in recent memory. In the 36 games he played this season, he scored at least one point in 33 of them, including a goal in Thursday’s 5-2 semi-final defeat to Quinnipiac. He also had 19 multi-point appearances.

He’s a generational talent, said fellow freshman and linemate Gavin Brindley. I’ve played against him since I was 10 years old. We had a lot of fights growing up. Now playing in the same team, that’s quite special, and now playing on the same line. He sits in my dorm every night watching hockey after practice. He’s also grown a lot as a person I think since the beginning of the year, just growing up. His game, it’s clearly something special to watch. He’s a pro and with that frame of his and what he can do there.

Michigan’s hockey program has produced dozens of NHL players since the Hobey Baker was first awarded in 1981, but only Morrison in 1997 and Porter in 2008 have previously claimed college hockey’s highest individual award. Fantilli is just the third freshman to win it, joining Hall of Famer Paul Kariya in 1993 and Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel in 2015.

The college hockey world saw Fantilli dominate this season, helping Michigan to a 26-12-3 record and a No. 1 finish in the NCAA Tournament. Without him this season, the Wolverines were 2-3.

His brother, Luca Fantilli, a first-year defenseman on the team, has been watching the work he does behind the scenes for years.

I’ve never seen anything like what he’s doing, Luca said last month. It’s actually incredible. We joke on the bench all the time when he goes out and rips it off the blue line and it goes just perfect in the top corner. It’s like, what is this guy doing? What’s he doing? We were just trying to find out how well he’s doing.

In all seriousness, it’s not all a surprise. It’s not by chance. I’ve never seen a man so dedicated to his game and just his habits on and off the ice. He definitely worked for what he gets, and to me it just pays off for him.

In addition to playing on the ice, strength of character is one of the criteria the selection committee considers when voting. While Fantilli has racked up 67 penalty minutes this season, the country’s 13th, Naurato shared on Wednesday why he believes Fantilli’s character is one of his most important attributes.

Topher Scott (Michigan’s director of hockey operations) recently brought his daughter to skate, Naurato said Wednesday. She is 6 years old, and some of the boys, including Adam, go hang out on the ice with his daughter for 15 minutes. I have an 8 and a 6 year old, and they buzz around. These guys have all been incredible to them. It’s the culture these guys have created. I think it’s an honor for them, and Adams is a part of that. He doesn’t want to be treated like a high-end draft pick or think he’s above it. They are just teammates and buddies enjoying the ride.

The Wolverines drive in the NCAA Tournament ended with Thursday’s loss to Quinnipiac, and Fantilli wanted to keep the focus on the team after the game and not his individual performance this season. Fantilli was not on the team last season, but Michigan also lost in the semifinals. It is 1-7 in the national semi-finals since the last league title in 1998.

I’m not going to lie, it’s really hard not to just focus on this, Fantilli said in the dressing room after the match. Yes, it’s all great (personal achievement). Everything that happened was great. At the end of the day it’s a bit of a dagger to be out so early.

After winning the award Friday, he was asked about his future at Michigan and the factors that could determine whether he returns for his sophomore year or turns pro after being called up in June.