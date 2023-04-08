China Sports Weekly (4.2-4.8) -Xinhua

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week:

1. Hangzhou marks 200 days countdown to Asian Para Games

The torch designed for the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022 is on display at the ceremony in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang province on October 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games welcomed the 200-day countdown on Wednesday. The organizers announced that all 19 competition venues are ready. Of these venues, 17 will be used by the Asian Games, which kick off on September 23.

The Asian Para Games will be held from October 22 to 28, with 22 sports and 564 disciplines.

2. FISU acting president is looking forward to unique experience in Chengdu

Leonz Eder, acting president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), visited competition venues and Athletes’ Village for Chengdu Universiade from March 28 to 31, 2023. (Liu Haiyun/Xinhua)



Leonz Eder, acting president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), gave his thumbs up to the preparation for Chengdu Universiade and the rich culture of the host city.

“Participants will enjoy their unique experience in the upcoming Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games. The visitors will enjoy not only the sports competitions, but also the educational activities, including the FISU World Conference and the Chengdu city culture,” he told Xinhua after his return from his four-day. -day visit to Chengdu for Heads of Delegation meeting.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the Chengdu Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 this year.

3. Zheng, the coach of China’s women’s basketball team, vows to pull out all the stops

China head coach Zheng Wei gestures during the quarterfinal against France at the 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia on September 29, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zheng Wei, head coach of the China women’s basketball team, says the team will do everything it can to prepare for the FIBA ​​Women’s Asia Cup and the Asian Games.

China, which matched its best record in major competitions by finishing second at last year’s FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup, gathered in Qingyuan, in southern China’s Guangdong province, to prepare for the two continental competitions to be held later this year.

“We will give 100 percent effort even if there is only a 1 percent chance for us,” Zheng said.

4. China announces selection for table tennis worlds in Durban

Fan Zhendong celebrates winning the men’s singles final against Ma Long at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

China will send a strong team to the Table Tennis Championships Final Durban with the aim of winning all five gold medals.

Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan will compete in the men’s singles, while the women’s singles will include Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong.

The two couples who will compete in the men’s doubles are Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong.

Two women’s doubles pairs to play in Durban are reigning champions Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu and Chen Meng/Wang Yidi.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will defend their mixed doubles title in Durban, joined by young pair Lin Shidong/Kuai Man.

5. Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at Xiamen Marathon

Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba from Kenya will participate in the 2023 Xiamen Marathon on April 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba and Ethiopia’s Meseret Abebayehu Alemu won the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the 2023 Xiamen Marathon, which attracted 35,000 runners.

A touching moment came when He Shuai covered the 42km distance for his late father He Ming, who had vowed to complete 100 marathons despite being a stage 4 lung cancer patient and completed his 61st and final marathon in Xiamen in 2020.

6. 7 clubs banned from Chinese football competitions due to wage arrears

Han Xuan of Wuhan Yangtze River reacts during a 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) season match against Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province on September 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Seven football clubs have been disqualified from registering in the league for failing to pay back wages, according to the statement released by the Chinese Football Federation (CFA) on Thursday.

The clubs are Wuhan Yangtze River, Guangzhou City, Hebei FC, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic, Beijing BSU, Zibo Cuju and Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard.

According to the CFA statement, the affected players can unilaterally terminate contracts and those loaned to such clubs must return to their original clubs.

7. Table tennis legend Liu Guoliang re-elected as CTTA chairman

Liu Guoliang delivers a speech following his re-election as president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) in Beijing on April 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CTTA)

Table tennis legend Liu Guoliang has been unanimously re-elected as president of the China Table Tennis Association (CTTA) after serving his first term from 2018 to 2023.

“I am very happy to be re-elected, while also feeling more pressure and a sense of responsibility,” said Liu, who won a “Grand Slam” of Olympic titles, world championships and world cups in his playing career and served as the head coach of the Chinese national team .

Liu stressed that 2023 is a crucial year as the Chinese team makes a final push in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, revealing that the team’s roster for the Paris Olympics is expected to be finalized by the end of the year will take shape.