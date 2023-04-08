Bullpen, Long Ball Power Sun Devils to 6-2 Series Win

Next game: the state of Washington 4/8/2023 | 12:30 p.m ASU live stream KDUS 1060 AM Apr 08 (Sat) / 12:30pm the state of Washington History

PHOENIX Isaiah Jackson And Ryan Kampos homered as Sun Devil Baseball secured its fourth straight series win to open the Pac-12 game 6–2 against the Washington State Cougars.

Ross Dunn pitched 4.2 innings of two-run baseball for Arizona State (22-9, 9-2) while striking out nine. Immediately after his departure, Isaiah Jackson turned on a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to make the game at two.

Ryan Kampos hit the lead solo homer in the sixth and the offense was secured by a hit base with two RBIs Wyatt Crenshaw and a fielder’s choice in a three-run bottom of the eighth.

ASU’s bullpen narrowed Washington State (18-10, 5-7) to just three hits and no runs through the 4.1 innings of work marked by Owen Stevenson he recorded five of the last six outs via strikeout for his third save of the year.

THE PIVOT POINT

It was an early pitching duel with both sides having plenty of scoring opportunities, but not taking advantage of a scoreless first four frames. After Washington State ended the scoring drought with two runs in the top of the fifth, ASU answered straight back with Jackson’s 128-yard two-run homer in the middle in the bottom of the inning.

THE BIG MOMENT

In the next inning, Ryan Kampos stepped to the plate first and hit a 396-ft solo home run to take the Sun Devils’ first lead of the night at 3–2, a lead it would hold for the rest of the game.

THE LAST STRAW

With one lead, ASU loaded the bases for the first time in the bottom of the eighth with two walks and a single. Wyatt Crenshaw singled through the middle to bring home the runners on second and third. Next one, Will Rogers Legged outafielder’s choice to avoid an inning ending in a double play Luke Hill made some head’s-up-base runs to score from second for some extra insurance.. Owen Stevenson struckout the side in the ninth to seal the deal.

NOTABLES

Sun Devil Baseball has won four series in a row to start the Conference of Champions slate and has a chance to win its second home series in as many attempts against Washington State on Sunday. It marks the first time ASU has won its first four conference series since 2015.

Isaiah Jackson cracked his fourth home run of the season, hitting an aggressive 408 feet and 105 miles per hour off the bat.

Ryan Campos’ sixth homer of the season went down the right field line to give ASU a 3–2 lead. Kaelber gave up two home runs that night and doubled his total for the season in 36.0 innings when he entered the game.

Jacob Tobias extended his team-high 30-game on-base streak with a second-inning single. Tobias was hit several times in three of his last four games.

The quintet of Kienvu , Nu’u Contrades , Luke Hill Resse Behler and Isaiah Jackson was the first time this season ASU has used five freshmen in the starting lineup this season.

, , Resse Behler and was the first time this season ASU has used five freshmen in the starting lineup this season. Ross Dunn continued to show that he is everything as advertised. He struckout nine batters, his most in Maroon and Gold.

In addition, Sun Devil Baseball improves to 7-1 with Dunn on the mound, all of which are on Friday night.

Nolan Lebamoff was winless in his last 14 appearances. He entered the game with two down in the fifth and the bases loaded, recording the final out without an earned run to his credit.

ASU has trailed at least once in 11 of its last 13 wins, including the series opener and 13 of its wins overall, at one point.

Owen Stevenson was winless in eight of his last nine appearances outside the bullpen. He struckout five in his six outs recorded.

However, the Sun Devils struckout 15 Cougars, marking a high-effort season and giving the team double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time in its last seven games.

In 31 games this season, the Sun Devil bullpen has a 4.66 ERA with a 14-3 record in decisions along with eight saves, an opponents batting average of .234 and 138 strikeouts to 69 walks, an exact 2/1 K/BB ratio . In 2022, during the same first 31 games, ASU relievers had a 6.42 ERA with a 6-12 record in decisions and 118 strikeouts to as many as 90 walks. They also allowed opponents to hit .288.

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning



Ross Dunn had a strong start to the game, as he first hit for an out and struckout two batters to close the frame.

ASU went down the line 1-2-3 after two batters sent out flyouts that landed in the center fielder’s mitt a few yards from the far wall. The inning ends 0-0.

Second inning

After a walk, a runner advanced to third base on a wild pitch and a throwing error to second base. Dunn retired the next batter and Ryan Kampos tagged out the runner at home to escape without giving up a run.

Luke Hill And Wyatt Crenshaw both singled off the right side, but were left on a popfly and strikeout. The game remains scoreless.

Third inning

A flyout to left field ends with a single and a pick off third base, leaving Washington State two outs with a runner on first base. Dunn gets his sixth strikeout to end the frame.

A passed ball gives Isaiah Jackson an easy steal from second base, and he ticks up to take third after Contrades sends another just short of the wall at center field. Jackson is stranded if the next batter is thrown out first. The score is still tied at zero.

Fourth inning

A double to center right, followed by a walk, put runners on first and second base for the Cougars. A sacrifice bunt advanced both with only one out on the board, but Dunn added two more strikeouts to keep his slate clean after four.

Out on the right after a single Jacob Tobias the Cougars record a double play to end the frame scoreless.

Fifth inning

Washington State gets on the board with a line drive up the left that gets a runner on the third house. Two walks left the bases loaded with two outs and Ross Dunn ends his evening with a statline of 4.2 IP 5H 5BB 9K with a total of 105 pitches. Nolan Lebamoff comes into play, walks and Contrades catches a foul ball to end the inning 2-0.

Isaiah Jackson homers straight through the middle and brings Wyatt Crenshaw round the boards to tie the game at two apiece with one out. A popfly and an early elimination ended the inning with the score tied at 2-2.

Sixth inning

With runners on first and second base, the Sun Devils complete a double play, leaving a runner on third base with one out. Matt Binding ends his night with 0.2 IP 1H 1BB from nine total throws. Luke Keaschall scoops a ground ball and strikes out the batter first to escape the frame at two points.

Ryan Kampos steps to the plate first and sends a ball into the Arizona State bullpen for ASU’s first game lead. Keaschall singles through the middle and steals second and third base with one out. He stranded as a strikeout and out at the top end of the inning, 3-2 in favor of the Sun Devils.

Seventh inning

With runners on first and second base, Pivaroff struckout one batter and struckout three batters Kienvu caught a flyout in left field and headed into the seventh inning with one lead. Pivaroff ends his night at 1.1 IP 1H 1BB 1K on 23 total pitches.

With two out, Isaiah Jackson steals second, but first strands with a narrow zero. The score remains 3-2.

Eighth inning

Owen Stevenson steps up the mound and strikes out two before a flyout is caught to right to keep the Sun Devils’ lead in the bottom frame.

With two runners up and no outs, Tobias flies to left field but puts the runners on second and third base. A walk loads the bases and Wyatt Crenshaw sends a ground ball down the middle to bring home two runs. Next one, Will Rogers reaches first on fielder’s choice to second and Luke Hill comes home to score ASU’s third run of the inning. ASU goes into the ninth 6-2.

Ninth inning

Owen Stevenson records three strikeouts on four batters to end the night. Stevenson’s moved two innings with five strikeouts and only one hit on 32 pitches.

ON DECK:

The Sun Devils will host the Cougars tomorrow for the third and final game of the series at 12:30 PM AZT at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The coverage can be seen on ASU Live Stream and can be heard on KDUS 1060 AM.