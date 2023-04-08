Test cricket is sabotaged

Test cricket should be at its peak. England are the most aggressive team in history, India and Australia are unusually good and New Zealand have just played two of the most exciting games of all time. But from Marylebone to Melbourne to Mumbai, administrators are sabotaging the best kind of crickets.

Any cricket fan knows that the charm of the five-day format depends on pitches that balance bat and ball. Too many fields failed to meet that basic requirement this winter. Australia played South Africa on an overgrown meadow in Queensland and won in two days.

The collateral damage of entering another men’s league is that the Ashes turns into a fast food binge

Their away game against India, the team that is the hardest to beat when they play at home, promised a classic. Instead it was tasteless. India produced pitches so spin-bowler friendly that each of the first three matches was over in three days. Then in the Fourth Test when India needed only a draw to win the series they produced a pitch so good for batting it was unlikely either team could take enough wickets to claim victory .

The worst pitch of all was in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan received England on a ground that was a batting paradise. Only England’s ultra-aggressive approach and Ben Stokes’ remarkable captaincy turned what Pakistan had apparently hoped would be a dull draw into a thriller.

These types of pitches are intended to be discouraged by the International Cricket Council’s demerit point system whereby a ground receiving five points in five years is temporarily barred from hosting test matches. Laughably, both India and Pakistan successfully appealed and the points were withdrawn.

The pitches will be much better this summer as Australia tour England for the Ashes. This is the most iconic match in Test cricket, but instead of giving the Ashes a prominent place in the summer schedule, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is compressing it.

This year (and, it is believed, in the future), the five Ashes matches will be crushed in six and a half weeks. That means there’s no chance that Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, England’s fastest bowlers, will play them all. Wood and Archer, the most exciting sights in the sport, will have to be rested and rotated during cricket’s best series.

As if that weren’t enough, almost all Ashes are played during school terms. How will the next generation be inspired to watch test cricket if they have double math?

The most plausible answer is that the ECB wants young people to be inspired by its Frankensteinian creation, The Hundred, which takes place entirely during the school holidays. One hundred of the women have done great things for cricket, but the collateral damage of fitting another men’s league into the overcrowded summer is that the Ashes will turn into a fast-food binge.

This summer is just the beginning and the future looks even bleaker. The international schedule agreed for 2023-2027 makes Test cricket a format kept for Australia, England and India, occasionally loaned to so-called lesser countries, such as the current World Test champion New Zealand.

The irony is that test cricket as an entertainment product has probably never had more potential. All over the world we have a golden generation of fast bowlers and several of the best batsmen ever. But unless administrators override narrow national interests, Test cricket will shrivel up. The summer of 2023 could mark the end of cricket as we like it.