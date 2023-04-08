Section 1 gets a stir in wrestling, hockey, volleyball, baseball, softball – Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER The Minnesota State High School League has announced its divisional divisions for the next two sports seasons, shaking things up when it comes to wrestling, hockey, volleyball, softball and baseball.

The first in wrestling, the most notable is defending Section 1A champion and Class A state runner-up Caledonia/Houston being bumped up to 1AA, joining the likes of Kasson-Mantorville and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson take the Warriors’ spot in Section 1A. Austin was lowered from 1AAA to 1AA, then Albert Lea replaced the Packers by moving to 1AAA. The rest of part 1 remained the same.

Section 1A: Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Earth-Canton, Goodhue, GMLOS, Kenyon-Sunday, Lewiston-Heights/Rushford-Peterson, St. Louis. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA: Austin, Byron, Caledonia/Houston, Cannon Falls, Kasson-Mantorville, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AAA: Albert Lea, Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo, Winona/Winona Cotter.

In softball, Lewiston-Altura and Blooming Prairie both fall back to 1A from 1AA, while Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton are no longer in 1A. Randolph is now in 1AA after being in Section 4A the previous seasons. Northfield drops to 1AAA, while New Prague goes to 1AAAA.

Section 1A: Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA: Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, GMLOK, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Randolph, Lourdes, St. Charles, Triton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AAA: Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona.

Section 1AAAA: Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Owatonna, Century, Mayo, John Marshall.

On the boy’s side of the ball diamond, the changes were similar to softball. Blooming Prairie and Lewiston-Altura jump back to 1A, while Northfield drops to 1AAA and New Prague moves up to 1AAAA.

Section 1A: Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger, Goodhue, Hayfield, Houston, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland , Spring Grove, United South Central, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA: Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, GMLOK, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Randolph, Lourdes, St. Charles, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AAA: Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona.

Section 1AAAA: Farmington, Lakeville South, Lakeville North, New Prague, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo.

In volleyball there were only two changes. Randolph rises to 1AA and Blooming Prairie replaces the Rockets in 1A. The rest of Article 1 remained unchanged.

Section 1A: Alden-Conger, Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for deaf, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA: Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Medford, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Randolph, Lourdes, Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, St. Charles, Triton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AAA: Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona.

Section 1AAAA: Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo.

Gryffon Funke (13) and Dodge County have become one of the favorites to beat in Section 1A boys hockey after section realignments were announced this week. The rearrangements apply to the next two school years. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Northfield and New Prague met for the Section 1A Boys’ Hockey Championship last month at the Rochester Recreation Center. Northfield came out on top, earning the program’s second-ever trip to the Class A state tournament.

Neither of these teams will have a chance to return to the Section 1A championship game for the next two years.

As part of the section realignment for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, the Raiders and Trojans are moving out of Section 1A and moving up one class to Section 1AA.

Their realignment was the biggest shakeup for Section 1 boys’ hockey, as the Minnesota State High School League announced adjusted section alignments in all sports for the next two school years on Friday.

The change leaves Section 1A wide open and with nine teams instead of 11 with Dodge County, Rochester Lourdes, La Crescent-Hokah and Faribault all considered potential favorites.

Losing to Northfield in the section semifinals, Dodge County brings back two of Southeast Minnesota’s top playmakers and scorers, Gryff Funke and Brett Ludvigsen. Funke, who will turn senior in the fall, scored 31 goals and had 52 points. Ludvigsen finished with 21 goals and a team-best 54 points.

La Crescent-Hokah returns the state’s leading goalscorer, senior-to-be Wyatt Farrell (52 goals in 2022-23). Lourdes and Faribault have some of the more talented young players in the section.

While New Prague and Northfield move to 1AA, Hastings moves. The Raiders now play in Section 3AA, which includes Cretin-Derham Hall and St. Thomas Academy.

The new section 1AA will accommodate eight or nine teams, depending on what happens with the Rochester John Marshall program. Due to low participation numbers, The Rockets may enter into a co-op for next season. The final word on this is expected before the end of this school year. As of now, the Rockets are still listed as a standalone team on the MSHSL section’s alignment list.

Section 1A (9 teams): Albert Lea, Austin, Dodge County, Faribault, La Crescent-Hokah, Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes, Waseca, Winona.

Section 1AA (8 or 9 teams): Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall (may enter co-op this fall), Rochester Mayo.

Section 1 in both classes, A and AA, will see some significant changes over the next two seasons.

The realignment of the sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years has resulted in some teams being moved out of their traditional sections and some strong outside teams being brought in.

Section 1A moves from a five-team section in recent seasons to a six-team section for at least the next two years. The new addition is also a good one: the Simley Spartans. Simley, of Inver Grove Heights, was second in Section 4A last season, with an overall record of 21-5-1. The Spartans were ranked No. 2 in the final Class A poll of the regular season, before being eliminated by South St. Paul at No. 6 in the section’s title game.

They will be a major challenge to Dodge County (ranked No. 12 in the latest Class A poll) and defending Section 1A champion Albert Lea (ranked No. 14). Simley won 6-3 against Dodge County in the regular season last season; the Spartans did not face Albert Lea.

Waseca and Winona remain in Section 1A, while Red Wing returns to 1A from Section 4A after a two-year absence.

One team leaves Section 1A. It’s the Austin Packers, who have moved up one class to Section 1AA.

The Packers are one of the few interesting adjustments to 1AA, as Mankato East will also be entering the Section, coming from Section 3 Class A. East is just over a year away from winning a Section Championship and going to the state tournament in Class A, first class.

Another interesting shuffle in Section 1AA is the defending champion Lakeville North section champion leaving the section and heading to Section 3AA. However, Lakeville South remains in 1AA.

Section 1A (6 teams): Albert Lea, Dodge County, Red Wing, Simley, Waseca, Winona.

Section 1AA (8 teams): Austin, Farmington, Lakeville South, Mankato East, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century/John Marshall, Rochester Mayo.