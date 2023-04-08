Men’s Tennis Tame the huskies 4-2 under the bright lights





TEMP – The Sun Devils (12-8, 1-4) secured a conference victory against the Washington Huskies (10-7, 1-2) in a rough, sober game. The double point was secured thanks to Arizona State Murphy Casson And Max McKennon achieve victories on field No. 2 and Roy Ginat And Spencer Brachmann on court No. 3 after the Huskies won the game on court No. 1. Heading into singles play, Cassone, Brachman and McKinnon secured victories to take the Sun Devils to victory Friday night at Whiteman Tennis Center. The team will return to court at 10:30 AM AZT against Oregon, where they defeated the Ducks 4-0 on the ASU Invite last month. How it happened: Washington’s Cesar Bouchelaghemand Dzianis Zharyn won the opening doubles match, but the duo of McKinnon and Cassone cruised ASU to victory on the No. 2 court with a 6-2 victory, then Ginat and Brachman settled things on the No. 3 court to win the colon.

Continuing his stellar play, Cassone dominated the opposition with a quick 6-2, 6-1 win to give the Sun Devils their second point of the game. his fourth straight win of the year. Brachman was able to win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 to move ASU closer to victory.

Despite Washington being able to claim two points, Max McKennon won the opening set of his singles 6–3 against Dzianis Zharyn, but managed to bounce back to force a third set. After trailing 0-3 early in the deciding set, McKennon managed to break away, taking advantage of three break points from Zharyn to eventually win the game for the Sun Devils, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 . Next one The Sun Devils are back in action on Easter Sunday and look forward to another conference victory against No. 48 Oregon. The game kicks off at 10:30 AM MST and will be streamed via ASU Live Stream. 4/7/2023 in Tempe, AZ

(Whiteman Tennis Center)

Washington 2, #46 Arizona State 4 DOUBLE #51 Cesar Bouchelaghem/Dzianis Zharyn (WASH) def. Jacob Bullard / Constantinos Koshis (ASU) – 6-3

Murphy Casson / Max McKennon (ASU) def. Nedim Suko/Brett Pearson (WASH) – 6-3

Roy Ginat / Spencer Brachmann (ASU) def. Han-Chin Lin/Jim Hendrikx (WASH) – 6-2 Order of completion: 1, 2, 3 SINGLE #49 Murphy Casson (ASU) def. Han Chin Lin (WAS) – 6-2, 6-1

Max McKennon (ASU) def. #111 Dzianis Zharyn (WAS) – 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

#103 Cesar Bouchelaghem (WASH) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) – 7-6, 6-3

Nedim Suko (WASH) defeated. Constantinos Koshis (ASU) – 6-4, 4-6, 5-3

Jim Hendrikx (WASH) def. Roy Ginat (ASU) – 7-6, 6-5 (forfeit)

Spencer Brachmann (ASU) def. Brett Pearson (WAS) – 6-4, 6-2 Order of finish: 1, 6, 3, 4, 2*, 5

