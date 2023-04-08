Ramazan events continue to serve as the production line of Pakistan cricket – Sport

KARACHI: Saim Ayub, who recently returned to his hometown here after his debut streak as a Pakistani player, was all smiles as he shook hands with teammates and staff in the Omar Associates dugout on the sidelines of the Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Cricket Tournament on a breezy Saturday night in the posh, gated housing association cricket ground.

While Saim, dressed in a crisp white polo and light blue jeans, gathered congratulations from the tight-knit metropolitan cricket community, his team was attacked by Attock Traders Yousuf Afridi in the middle during the semi-finals.

With a 128 to chase on a tricky surface, Omar Associates manager Azam Khan, a father figure to the side, wouldn’t have thought twice about sending Saim in to face the new ball if the stylish southpaw had been available to to play.