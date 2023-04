Ramazan events continue to serve as the production line of Pakistan cricket – Sport

KARACHI: Saim Ayub, who recently returned to his hometown here after his debut streak as a Pakistani player, was all smiles as he shook hands with teammates and staff in the Omar Associates dugout on the sidelines of the Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Cricket Tournament on a breezy Saturday night in the posh, gated housing association cricket ground. While Saim, dressed in a crisp white polo and light blue jeans, gathered congratulations from the tight-knit metropolitan cricket community, his team was attacked by Attock Traders Yousuf Afridi in the middle during the semi-finals. With a 128 to chase on a tricky surface, Omar Associates manager Azam Khan, a father figure to the side, wouldn’t have thought twice about sending Saim in to face the new ball if the stylish southpaw had been available to to play.

But before Omar Associates openers Imad Alam and Mohammad Nafay moved in to give chase, Saim had left the scenic venue.

The field was dry and the Attock Traders spinners turned it into hay. Despite being the strongest side to enter the tournament, Omar Associates had no answers.

A mature partnership between Pakistan international Anwar Ali and Test veteran Asad Shafique gave the side some stability, only before failing to reach the final for a second consecutive time.

The defeat of Omar Associates had left the Attock Traders captain and another Test veteran in Khurram Manzoor ecstatic and the batsman had a smile on his face until at least 15 minutes after the game was over.

What was it about a simple Ramazan tournament match that Khurram was so happy to win it? Why were Asad and Anwar too careful with their approach with the bat? These tournaments are meant to be entertaining, aren’t they?

But if these events had been just for entertainment and celebration, they might not have delivered much of Saim’s potential.

Ramazan T20 tournaments in Karachi date back to the 1960s when no one could even imagine T20 cricket being played at an international level.

Some argue that the Nazimabad district of the city was where the format was born and that the late night hours of Ramazan have always been regarded as a great opportunity to play cricket.

Over the years, Ramazan tournaments such as the one in Naya Nazimabad and others, including the daytime one at the Karachi Gymkhana, have acquired a level of prestige that the participating sides treat them as professional competitions.

While these events serve business magnates who fund their operations and are broadcast on national television as an impactful advertising tool, the participating players benefit immensely.

If a player is new and no one has seen him, these live tournaments give him exposure and the chance to be noticed by the best coaches and teams in the country, Asad said. Dawnadding that the quality of the participating players in Ramazan tournaments benefits the competition.

These teams are not clubs, the veteran added. Players with first class cricketing experience play here and it helps the youngsters gain confidence as they perform against high quality players.

Asad’s teammate Omair Bin Yousuf, who has been playing first-class cricket for four to five years and recently made his PSL debut for Quetta Gladiators, reiterated his views on senior Ramazan tournaments.

Ramazan cricket is highly competitive; both in terms of the fields and the players, he said. The participation of international level players makes such tournaments an opportunity for us to take care of ourselves.

Aside from Ramazan tournaments, Omair claimed that the players of his level don’t get too many opportunities to play quality cricket locally.

We only play a few games of such quality during the year and also because it’s going live it’s a great stage for us to prove our mettle and increase our chances of becoming international cricketers, said the right-handed batsman.

Saim made the most of playing Ramazan cricket tournaments and eventually got capped for Pakistan and became a matter of pride for his teammates including Omair.

I have been playing with Saim for a long time, he is talented and works very hard and not many players have the quality he has, said Omair. It was very encouraging to see him improving himself over the years and going on to play in the PSL and for Pakistan.

It’s a huge achievement for him and also for us because he played with us and we want to emulate what he did.

Published in Dawn, April 8, 2023